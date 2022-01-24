Cancer Cell Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.20 % during the forecast period | Abbott Laboratories

Cancer Cell Market

Cancer Cell Market report is an in-depth analysis study offered which explains necessary aspects like competition, segmentation, and regional growth in excessive detail. As a part of competitive analysis, the analysis study includes through company identification of leading players of the Cancer Cell Industry.

Cancer Cell Market report provides emerging opportunities in the market and the future impact of major drivers and challenges and, support decision makers in making cost-effective business decisions.

Market Overview:

In the normal cell cycle, there are several signals that trigger the division of cells. Those signals are detected on the surface of the cell and sent into it to complete the division process. The three signals are necessary for the proper functioning of the cell. But when a cell becomes cancerous, it develops an ability to divide without these signals and becomes unruly. Its size and shape are also abnormal. This means that the cells will continue to grow without any external factors, even though they are not in a helpful position. The main difference between a cancer cell and a normal cell is that cancer cells don't mature. Healthy cells mature to fulfill their role within the body.

Competitive Landscape:

Abbott Laboratories, Novartis International AG, Arcellx, Autolus Therapeutics, Kite Pharma, Cellectis, Celyad Oncology, Crescendo Biologics Limited, GammaDelta Therapeutics Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, QIAGEN Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck Millipore, Siemens Healthineers AG, and GE Healthcare.

Key Market Drivers:

According to the World Health Organization report published in 2018, cancer is the second leading cause of death in people globally and caused around 9.6 million deaths, globally in the year 2018. Such high prevalence of cancer is driving growth of the cancer cell market.

Increasing research &development activities for developing various cancer therapies is again fostering growth of the cancer cell market. For instance, in August 2019, Boehringer Ingelheim and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center announced a new multi-year partnership to conduct collaborative research to rapidly advance therapies for various types of cancers, including gastrointestinal and lung cancers.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly affected the oncology treatment procedures due to strict regulation implemented by government for preventing the spread of infections. This has slowdown the oncology treatment during pandemic.

Key Takeaways:

The cancer cell market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.20% over the forecast period owing to the high prevalence of cancer around the globe.

North America is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing launch of novel and effective drug. For instance, in May 2021, Amgen announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved LUMAKRAS™ (sotorasib) for the treatment of adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as determined by an FDA-approved test, who have received at least one prior systemic therapy.

