Global Foot Orthotic Insoles Market Share Poised to Grow 5.3% CAGR by 2026 Crossing USD 2,800.6 Million Mark, Says Facts & Factors | Foot Orthotic Insoles Market Size 2021-2026

[178+ Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Foot Orthotic Insoles Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 1,541.2 Million in 2020 and is anticipated to reach around USD 2,800.6 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2021 and 2026. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Cascade Dafo Inc., Powerstep, Aetrex Worldwide Inc., Bayer Group, Acor Orthopedic, Superfeet Worldwide Inc., A. Algeo Ltd., Amfit Inc., Hanger Inc., Bauerfeind AG, Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA, Blatchford Clinical Services, Birkenstock digital GmbH, Foot Science International, Salts Techstep, The Foot Lab, Groupe Gorgé, and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Foot Orthotic Insoles Market By Product (Prefabricated and Custom (Rigid/Function Orthotic Insoles and Soft/Accommodative Insoles)), By Material (Thermoplastics, Leather, Polyethylene Foams, Gel, Cork, Composite Carbon Fibers, Ethyl-vinyl Acetates (EVAs), and Others), By Application (Medical, Sports & Athletics, and Personal Comfort), and By Distribution Channel (Drug Stores, Online Stores, Retail Shops, Hospitals & Specialty Clinics, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Foot Orthotic Insoles Market size & share was estimated at approximately USD 1,541.2 Million in 2020 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 2,800.6 Million by the end of 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 5.3% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.”

Foot Orthotic Insoles market research report is a professional and very detailed report about the main and secondary drivers of the market, as well as production, market share, demands, leading segments, and geographic analysis (such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.)

What are Foot Orthotic Insoles? How big is the Foot Orthotic Insoles Market?

Market Overview & Coverage:

Orthotic which is also called orthoses, shoe inserts, or orthotic insoles is a type of tool that is placed inside the shoes for restoring natural foot function and is of two types: prefabricated and customized. Additionally, they are being used by pediatric and adult populations for medical and other applications too. They are manufactured using numerous materials such as polyethylene foams, gel, thermoplastics, leather, composite carbon fibers, cork, ethyl-vinyl acetates (EVAs), nylon, and others.

Industry Major Market Players

Cascade Dafo Inc.

Powerstep

Aetrex Worldwide Inc.

Bayer Group

Acor Orthopedic

Superfeet Worldwide Inc.

A. Algeo Ltd.

Amfit Inc.

Hanger Inc.

Bauerfeind AG

Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA

Blatchford Clinical Services

Birkenstock digital GmbH

Foot Science International

Salts Techstep

The Foot Lab

Groupe Gorgé

Arden Orthotics

Create O & P

Tynor Orthotics Pvt. Ltd.

Bolton Bros

DOLA – Digital Orthotics Laboratories Australia

Global Foot Orthotic Insoles Market: Growth Factors

Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes and Plantar Fasciitis propelling the market growth

The growth of the global foot orthotic insoles market can be attributed to major factors like the growing elderly population base and the increasing prevalence of diabetes and plantar fasciitis. In addition, the rise in the incidence of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and juvenile is also propelling the market growth. Moreover, the technological advancements, the favorable reimbursement policies in developed regions, the increasing expenditure on research and development, and the rising investments by major market players are other key aspects that are likely to boost the foot orthotic insole revenue across the globe.

Growing Adoption of Eco-Friendly Materials

Furthermore, the growing adoption of eco-friendly materials in the manufacturing of orthotic insoles is opening new avenues for the industry. Additionally, the rise in the demand for custom-made foot orthotics is boosting the market expansion. Besides, there is an escalating demand for 3D printed orthotics in end-users.

Global Foot Orthotic Insoles Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 1,541.2 Million Projected Market Size in 2026 USD 2,800.6 Million CAGR Growth Rate 5.3% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2026 Key Market Players Cascade Dafo Inc., Powerstep, Aetrex Worldwide Inc., Bayer Group, Acor Orthopedic, Superfeet Worldwide Inc., A. Algeo Ltd., Amfit Inc., Hanger Inc., Bauerfeind AG, Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA, Blatchford Clinical Services, Birkenstock digital GmbH, Foot Science International, Salts Techstep, The Foot Lab, and others Key Segment By Product, By Material, By Application, By Distribution Channel, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Foot Orthotic Insoles Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global foot orthotic insoles market is classified into product, material, application, and distribution channels.

Based on the product, the global foot orthotic insoles market is segmented into prefabricated and custom. The custom is further sub-segmented into rigid/function orthotic insoles and soft/accommodative insoles.

On the basis of material, the global foot orthotic insoles market is separated into thermoplastics, leather, polyethylene foams, gel, cork, composite carbon fibers, ethyl-vinyl acetates, and others. The global foot orthotic insoles market based on the application is separated into medical, sports & athletics, and personal comfort. In terms of the distribution channel, the global foot orthotic insoles market is divided into drug stores, online stores, retail shops, hospitals & specialty clinics, and others.

Recent Development of the Industry:

Sept. 2020 – NOENE, a leading distributor of shock-absorbing materials used in foot orthotic insoles, has been acquired by Foot Solutions. The acquisition is likely to help the company enhance its position in the United States.

Regional Dominance:

North America is accounted for a major market share in the global market

On the basis of Geography, the global foot orthotic insoles market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. In terms of region, North America is accounted for a major market share in the global foot orthotic insoles market. Europe also holds a major share of the global foot orthotic insoles market. The quickly rising geriatric population base, well-established health care infrastructure, and the large base of foot insole manufacturing industries are leading to the dominant share of North America and Europe foot orthotic insoles market.

Asia-Pacific is likely to rise at a rapid growth rate in the forthcoming years

The Asia-Pacific foot orthotic insoles market is expected to increase at a rapid growth rate in the forthcoming years. The high growth in this regional market can be attributed to the large population base suffering from chronic diseases and other foot pain conditions, the rising economy, the increasing investment in health care infrastructure, the rising disposable income of people, and the spreading out in the distribution network of top players in the region.

Browse the full “Foot Orthotic Insoles Market By Product (Prefabricated and Custom (Rigid/Function Orthotic Insoles and Soft/Accommodative Insoles)), By Material (Thermoplastics, Leather, Polyethylene Foams, Gel, Cork, Composite Carbon Fibers, Ethyl-vinyl Acetates (EVAs), and Others), By Application (Medical, Sports & Athletics, and Personal Comfort), and By Distribution Channel (Drug Stores, Online Stores, Retail Shops, Hospitals & Specialty Clinics, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/foot-orthotic-insoles-market

This report segments the global foot orthotic insoles market as follows:

Global Foot Orthotic Insoles Market: By Product

Prefabricated

Custom

Rigid/Function Orthotic Insoles

Soft/Accommodative Insoles

Global Foot Orthotic Insoles Market: By Material

Thermoplastics

Leather

Polyethylene Foams

Gel

Cork

Composite Carbon Fibers

Ethyl-vinyl Acetates (EVAs)

Others

Global Foot Orthotic Insoles Market: By Application

Medical

Sports & Athletics

Personal Comfort

Global Foot Orthotic Insoles Market: By Distribution Channel

Drug Stores

Online Stores

Retail Shops

Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

Others

