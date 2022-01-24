Flexible Packaging Market: Top Vendor like Amcor Plc is Expected to Generate Revenue Worth USD 714.7 billion by 2030

Flexible Packaging Market to surpass USD 714.7 billion by 2031 from USD 195 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 13.87% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-31

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Flexible Packaging Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2031” which is anticipated to reach USD 714.7 billion by 2031. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 13.87% between 2021 and 2031. According to the report, the flexible plastic packaging market is predictable to witness significant growth in the future owing to its increased demand in end-use industries, such as food, beverage, cosmetic & personal care, and pharmaceutical. Development in modern retailing, high consumer income, and acceleration in e-commerce activities, particularly in the emerging nations, are expected to support the growth of the flexible plastic packaging market during the forecast years.

“Due to busy routines, the demand for convenient products has augmented, thus leading to a rise in demand for flexible packs. Flexible plastic packaging requires fewer resources and energy for packaging; henceforth, flexible packs are accessible at low costs. Flexible plastic packaging decreases product waste and increases product shelf-life. This type of packaging can be done in the least packing possible, thereby dropping product warehousing and shipping expenses, while keeping or enhancing product protection”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Get Sample Copy of this Report with Graphs and Charts at: https://www.fatposglobal.com/sample-request- 1130

Note- This report sample includes

• Brief Introduction to the research report.

• Table of Contents (Scope covered as a part of the study)

• Research methodology

• Key Player mentioned in the report

• Data presentation

• Market Taxonomy

• Size & Share Analysis

• Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis

(Get fastest 12 Hours free sample report delivery from Fatpos Global. The final sample report covers COVID-19 Analysis.)

Global Flexible Packaging: Key Players

• Sealed Air Corporation (US)

• Amcor (Australia)

• Berry Global Inc. (US)

• Mondi (South Africa)

• Sonoco (US)

• Huhtamaki (Finland)

• Coveris (Austria)

• Transcontinental Inc. (Canada)

• Clondalkin Group (The Netherlands)

• Other Prominent Players

Global Flexible Packaging market is classified on the basis of Type into Pouches, Rollstocks, Bags, Wraps and others. Pouches segment is predictable to be the largest market for flexible plastic packaging. The dominant market position of the segment can be attributed to the surge in the demand for these type across several applications in food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care & cosmetic industries. The rise in the demand for pouches can be credited to the rise in the demand for lightweight and convenient packaging solutions.

Up to 25% Discount, Inquiry Now: https://www.fatposglobal.com/custom-request-1130

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Flexible Packaging Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2031. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. Global Flexible Packaging market is segmented by Type into Pouches, Rollstocks, Bags, Wraps and Others; By End-use into Food & Beverage, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Household Care, Industrial, and Others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Download PDF Boucher: https://www.fatposglobal.com/free-broucher-1130

Flexible Packaging Segments:

By Type

• Pouches

• Rollstocks

• Bags

• Wraps

• Others

By End-use

• Food & Beverage

• Personal Care

• Pharmaceutical

• Household Care

• Industrial

• Others

Related Reports

Global Packaging Market

Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market

About US

Fatpos Global is a consulting and research firm focused on market research, business services, and sourcing. We have trusted advisors to senior executives of leading enterprises, providers, and investors. Our firm helps clients improve operational and financial performance through a hands-on process that supports them in making well-informed decisions that deliver high-impact results and achieve sustained value. Our insight and guidance empower clients to improve organizational efficiency, effectiveness, agility, and responsiveness.