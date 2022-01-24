Submit Release
3D IC Market Projected to Expand at a CAGR of 17% by 2027 | Market In-Depth Analysis and Impact of Omicron on Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3D IC Market – Overview

The microelectronics and semiconductor industry is at the forefront of driving the demand for 3D ICs. Reports that judge the semiconductor and electronics industry has been offered by Market Research Future, which generates reports on industry verticals that judge the market development and possibilities. A 17 % CAGR growth is expected to dictate the development of the market.

The high performance and increased functionality provided by 3D ICs are expected to increase its demand, especially in the military and aerospace sector. The innovation in 3D packaging by use of silicon vias technology is expected to create further scope for the progress of the 3D IC market.

Industry Updates:

Oct 2019 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. recently declared that the whole, combined Cadence 3D-IC advanced packaging integration flow had attained certification for the Samsung Foundry MDI™ packaging flow based on the 7nm Low Power Process technology.

Key Players:

Some of the major players in Global 3D IC Market include Xilinx Inc., Tezzaron Semiconductor Corporation, and BeSang Inc., Monolithic 3D Inc., United Microelectronics Corporation, 3M Company, Intel Corporation, and, IBM Corporation.

Market Segmentation:

The segmentation of the 3D IC Market has been conducted on the basis of components, products, technology, and applications. On the basis of technology, the 3D IC market is segmented into type, such as 3D stacked ICs and monolithic 3D ICs and packaging & integration. On the basis of components, the market for 3D IC is segmented into through glass vias (TGVs) and through-silicon vias (TSVs). Based on the products, the 3D IC market is segmented into 3D memory, MEMS & sensors, CMOS image sensors (CIS), and light-emitting diodes. Based on the applications, the 3D IC market is segmented into consumer electronics, industrial, IT/telecommunication, automotive, aerospace & defense, medical, and others. Based on the regions, the 3D IC market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and other regions of the world.

Regional Analysis:

The regional investigation of the 3D IC Market covers regions like the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and other regions of the world. The Asia Pacific region is governing the 3D IC market owing to the huge semiconductor market and great development of the consumer electronics market in the region. Japan and China is the principal economy in the production of the integrated circuit in the region trailed by India and Singapore. The European region is likely to be the following uppermost revenue production region in the 3D ICs market. While the North American region is estimated to be the quickest developing region in the 3D IC market owing to increasing technological progress in the automotive and aerospace & defense market.

