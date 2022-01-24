Polyclonal Antibody Market to Expand At a Significant CAGR of 5.2% during the Forecast Period 2022 - 2028

Polyclonal Antibody Market

A polyclonal antibody preparation contains different antibodies, each of which binds to different parts of the same target.

Polyclonal Antibody Market report is an in-depth analysis study offered which explains necessary aspects like competition, segmentation, and regional growth in excessive detail.

Polyclonal Antibody Market report provides emerging opportunities in the market and the future impact of major drivers and challenges and, support decision makers in making cost-effective business decisions. One of the objectives of this report is to identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players. Besides, the least competitive market niches with significant growth potential are also identified. For research methodology, secondary research, primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check, and final review was utilized.

Overview

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global polyclonal antibody market include Geno Technology Inc., Takara Bio Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., IgY Immune Technologies & Life Sciences Inc., Merck KGaA., GenScript, Abcam plc, GeneTex, Inc., Innovagen AB., EpiGentek Group Inc., Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc., Good Biotech Corp, Genway Biotech, Inc., and DC Biosciences Ltd.

Drivers

Rising demand for mass spectrometry-based techniques to study the function of monoclonal antibodies across the biopharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors is expected to fuel the growth of the polyclonal antibody market over the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing cases of contagious diseases, neurodegenerative disorders, and cancer around the globe are expected to aid the growth of the polyclonal antibody market throughout the forecast period.

The Epitome of the COVID-19 Aftermath

The inception of the COVID-19 crisis has negatively impacted the global polyclonal antibody market. The pandemic-driven pause in research activities has majorly reduced the demand for polyclonal antibodies across the biopharmaceutical sector, while the demand from the healthcare sector witnessed an uptick.

Key Takeaways

The polyclonal antibody market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period owing to increasing research activities and rising investments in the biotechnology sector. For instance, in January 2022, Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton launched a COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy clinic for outpatients in Ontario, Canada, owing to its effective outcomes in critical COVID patients.

In the cluster of regions, North America is cementing itself as one of the most lucrative territories for the global polyclonal antibody market on account of rapid adoption across the biopharmaceutical sector and a high prevalence of blood disorders.

In parallel, the European region is another fertile ground for the global polyclonal antibody market in the view of an expanding biotechnology sector and growing applications in biologics development.

