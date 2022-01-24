Global Marine Electronics Market projected to close in on a valuation of US$ 7.5 Bn by 2029
EINPresswire.com/ -- The global marine electronics market is estimated at US$ 5.2 Bn in 2022, and is projected to close in on a valuation of US$ 7.5 Bn by 2029, expanding at a CAGR of 5.3% over the said period.
Marine electronic device sales currently account for around 5% share of the global marine industry. Demand for hardware components is likely to rise at a prominent CAGR over the assessment period of 2022 to 2029.
Future Market Insights has recently published a market research report about the marine electronics market during 2014 – 2021 and forecast for 2022 – 2029. There has been significant growth in the demand for boats and ships for fishing, logistics, and recreational water activities across the world since the past few years, especially in developing countries such as China, Brazil, India, and Mexico, which is contributing to the growth of the marine electronics market.
Marine electronics refers to equipment and devices specifically created and developed for the marine industry, such as marine chartplotters, marine VHF radios, and marine infrared. Satellite TVs, marine engine management, and navigation systems are just a few of the applications for sailing and boating electronics.
Increased usage of modern digital navigation, sonars, and radars for proximity sensing and other industries, as well as other uses, influences the need for maritime electronic equipment.
Marine trade activities have seen rapid expansion as a result of digitalization and e-commerce. Similarly, in recent years, there has been a considerable increase in demand for boats and ships for fishing, shipping, and recreational water activities all over the world.
Growing use of GPS systems, increased focus on enhancing marine transportation safety, and development in seaborne trade will all provide enormous growth prospects to market participants. In addition, the increasing adoption of new and advanced equipment for marine navigation and communication is propelling the demand for sailing and boating electronics.
Rising concerns regarding safety & security, search & rescue, and aid to navigation and monitoring of marine transportation have increased the use of marine electronic devices, which, in turn, is boosting demand for marine electronic systems. Surge in industrialization and globalization is resulting in an increase in demand for ships and boats, which is ultimately driving demand for maritime electronic equipment.
Moreover, growing concerns regarding search & rescue, safety & security, and aid for the monitoring and navigation of marine transportation has increased the use of marine electronics devices. Furthermore, governments of various countries are also implementing various regulations for the mandatory installation of AIS in ships and boats which is, in turn, is fuelling the growth of the marine electronics market.
Defence Industry Remains Key Revenue Contributor
The increasing demand for marine electronics solutions from the defence sector is also generating potential growth opportunities for the marine electronics market.
In order to increase coastal safety and security, the Coast Guard Office of Navigation Systems and Coast Guard Research and Development Center are working for the improvement of communication and navigation for continuous broadcast and autonomous systems. Moreover, constant research and development by the defence sector for the improvement of marine navigation and communication is one of the major factors contributing in the growth of marine electronics market.
In the past few years, ocean carriage has witnessed significant growth in European and Asian countries. Counties in these regions, such as, India, China, Japan, France, and Germany, have large logistical operations that require continuous communication and monitoring. This creates potential demand for advanced monitoring systems in these regions and therefore, key players in the marine electronics market are focusing on offering advanced marine communication and navigation systems.
Competitive Landscape
Companies producing marine electronics are continually focusing on providing advanced marine electronics products and solutions by leveraging the latest technologies to enhance and expand their product portfolio with innovations and technological advancements.
This continuous research & development by the defense sector is creating high competition among vendors for technological advancements in communication systems, thus contributing to the growth of the marine electronics market.
Key Companies Profiled
• Navico
• Furuno Electric
• FLIR Systems
• Raytheon Company
• Wärtsilä SAM Electronics
• SRT Marine Systems
• Icom Inc.
• Ultra Electronics
• Thales Group
• Northrop Grumman Corporation
• Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
