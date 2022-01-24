Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market Analysis, Business Trends, Revenue, Demand, Growth Prospects and Impact of Omicron

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Synopsis

The global flexible printed circuit board market is expected to exhibit a strong 12.6% CAGR over the forecast period from 2018 to 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global flexible printed circuit board market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 27.9 billion by 2023, according to the report. The report presents a detailed evaluation of the global flexible printed circuit board market’s historical growth trajectory and present condition, providing studied forecasts based on the market’s historical growth trajectory. Leading players operating in the global Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market are also profiled in the report in order to provide readers with a complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape. Major drivers and restraints operating on the global flexible printed circuit board market are also examined in the report in order to evaluate their comparative impact on the global market. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global flexible printed circuit board market is also examined in detail in the report.

Innovation Phase of Flexible Display Technology

First flexible display prototyped and developed were for e-papers. Although the concept of flexible display runs long back in time, its commercial applications are relatively very new. It is in its nascent phase and is yet to penetrate across the industry. One thing that can be surely said about the technology is that new products are to be launched. In the near future, different products are likely to be developed using flexible displays.

Nokia led the revolution of flexible OLED displays. It collaborated with the University of Cambridge for the development of Nokia Morph, a concept mobile phone incorporating flexible and polymorphic designs. The product was designed to meet different requirements as well as demonstrate the vision of future mobile devices. Then again in 2011, Nokia unveiled the Kinetic flexible phone prototype. That is how the tech giant has contributed in the fulfilment of a dream of innovation that has become a reality today.

Alongside Nokia, Sony, Samsung and Xiaomi have supported the evolution of OLED displays. Since 2005, Sony has shown a keen interest in flexible display technology. It partnered with RIKEN (the Institute of Physical and Chemical Research) and invested in research and developments. The company unveiled its rollable TFT-driven OLED display in May 2010. It envisions to integrate the technology into its mobile phones and televisions.

Key Players:

Leading players in the global flexible printed circuit board market include Zhen Ding Tech, Daeduck GDS Co. Ltd., MFS Technology, Nitto Denko Corporation, Fujikura Ltd., Interflex Co. Ltd., Flexible Circuit, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., bhflex Co. Ltd., and Career Technologies.

Market Segmentation:

The global flexible printed circuit board market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

By Type, the global flexible printed circuit board market is segmented into multilayer flex, rigid flex, double-sided flex, and single-sided flex. The multilayer flex segment holds a dominant share of more than 33% of the global flexible printed circuit board market and is likely to remain the dominant segment over the forecast period. The segment was valued at more than USD 5.2 billion in 2017.

By Application, the global flexible printed circuit board market is segmented into consumer electronics, manufacturing, aerospace and defense, medical devices, automotive, wearables, and others. The consumer electronics segment holds a valuation of more than USD 5.3 billion as of 2017 and is likely to remain the leading revenue generator in the global flexible printed circuit board market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The global market for flexible printed circuit board market is projected to expand generously during the assessment period. The regional analysis of North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW) has been performed. According to MRFR, the APAC region is likely to be the most lucrative and largest market during the assessment period. The region acquires more than 50% of the market share. Countries such as Taiwan, China, and South Korea are projected to make the most substantial contribution in flourishing the regional market. APAC is also chosen as one of the most ideals region to invest. Besides, China is one of the largest electronic manufacturing hubs in the world.

Further, there are several macro and microeconomic factors that are driving the regional market. As per the research, the second position is attained by North America. The region is predicted to expand at the highest CAGR during the review period. The market is estimated to hold a substantial value of USD 3,300 million. The region is estimated to flourish due to the presence of various established players. Europe and RoW are projected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

However, the market graph is estimated to change due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Various regions have been under the observation of lockdown.

