Poloxamer Market Projected To Reach Approximately USD 38,735 Million By 2026: Reports And Data

Poloxamers are used in cell culture media for their cell cushioning effects because their addition leads to less stressful shear conditions for cells in reactor

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global poloxamer market is expected to reach USD 38,735.0 million by year 2026, in terms of value at a CAGR of 6.4%. The varying length of polymer blocks gives rise to different polymers identified as 124, 188, 237, 338 and 407 among others showing a slight difference in their properties. The size and structure of poloxamers assemblies, and their adsorption properties have made them useful in many applications, including: drug delivery, nanoparticle synthesis, cosmetics and emulsion formulation, effective dispersants for inks/pigments and as versatile anti-bio fouling coatings, to name a few.

Poloxamers can be used to increase the water solubility of hydrophobic, oily substances or otherwise increase the miscibility of two substances with different hydrophobicities. Owing to this property, poloxamers are commonly used in industrial applications, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. They have also been evaluated for various drug delivery applications and were shown to sensitize drug-resistant cancers to chemotherapy. In bioprocess applications, poloxamers are used in cell culture media for their cell cushioning effects because their addition leads to less stressful shear conditions for cells in reactors.

With respect to region, the Asia Pacific market is projected to be the chief revenue generating market during the forecast period. This market is also anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast years. Increasing microbiological activities in the biotechnological and research centers in the region is a key factor influencing market growth.

Key participants include – BASF, Anshul Life Sciences, DeWolf Chemicals, Solvay, Sirion Biotech Gmbh, BioPharm International, Sigma-Aldrich, Planet Science, SpecialChem. BASF is a key player in the poloxamer market. With a global presence in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America, Africa & Middle East, the company offers poloxamers by the name – Kolliphor and Kollisolv. As of 2018, the company’s total revenue accounted for USD 73.9 billion.

The grade 338 segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% till 2026. The significant share is due to the use of this grade of the compound as surfactants in pharmaceuticals and personal care products. However, a CIR (Cosmetic Ingredient Review) Expert Panel evaluated and concluded that 338 grade, when consumed at 5.0 g/kg/day, produced slight transient diarrhea whereas it produced no adverse effects at 0.2 or 1.0 g/kg/day.

The emulsification method that utilizes poloxamers allows for lower processing temperatures. The drug and solubilizing agent form an oily phase, which is encapsulated by the poloxamer. Multi-layer particles can be easily manufactured with this method. For instance, by first creating a mixture of drug with Tween 80 (poly (ethylene oxide) sorbitan monooleate) and soybean oil, more abundant, lipidlike aggregates can be formed and then these encapsulated by poloxamer.

Grade (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Poloxamer 68

Poloxamer 88

Poloxamer 98

Poloxamer 108

Poloxamer 124

Poloxamer 188

Poloxamer 237

Poloxamer 338

Poloxamer 407

Method (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Direct Solubilization

Thin Film methods

Temperature-induced emulsification

Application (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Biotechnological Activity

Brain Injury Treatment

DNA Delivery

Microbiological Activity

Cardiovascular Treatment

Others

End-Use (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Pharmaceutical Industry

Biotechnological Companies

Research Centers

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

