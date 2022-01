Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Top Players Business Value Stated US$ 7.4 Billion, at a CAGR of 8.8% By 2027 | Becton,

Polymerase Chain Reaction

๐๐จ๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฌ๐ž ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ข๐ง ๐‘๐ž๐š๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐จ๐ข๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐œ๐ก ๐ง๐ž๐ฐ ๐ก๐ž๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐›๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐จ๐ฌ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐ฒ ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‚๐Ž๐•๐ˆ๐ƒ-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ๐›๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ค ๐š๐ง๐ ๐š๐ง ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ง๐ฎ๐ฆ๐›๐ž๐ซ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‚๐‘๐Ž๐ฌ

Global Polymerase Chain Reaction Market is projected to reach a market valuation of US$ 7.4 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period (2021-2028), as mentioned in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

๐Ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐ž๐ฐ

The polymerase chain reaction is a method used to create DNA strands from RNA. This enzyme, also known as a polymerase, binds to a specific DNA sequence to begin the synthesis of DNA. The result is a DNA strand containing a specific sequence. There are two major types of PCR: reverse transcription and PCR. Reverse transcription has many advantages over conventional PCR, including improved fidelity and reduced non-specific binding of primers. The polymerase chain reaction is a useful tool in a number of other diagnostic tests. In the case of HIV infection, it can be used to identify viral loads. In cancer diagnostics, it is used to count cancer cells.

๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐ž

Major companies contributing to the global polymerase chain reaction market include bioMรฉrieux, S.A., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Danaher Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Takara Bio, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, and Enzo Life Science, Inc.

๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

The catalyzed shift from conventional PCR to digital PCR diagnostic solutions across the healthcare sector amidst the growing prevalence of contagious diseases such as the COVID-19 virus is expected to foster growth of the polymerase chain reaction market throughout the forecast period.

In addition to this, the growing demand for genetic testing solutions across the biotechnology sector and the rising number of CROs (contract research organizations) are expected to boost the growth of the polymerase chain reaction market over the forecast period.

๐’๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ฒ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‚๐Ž๐•๐ˆ๐ƒ-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐ƒ๐ž๐›๐š๐œ๐ฅ๐ž

The global polymerase chain reaction market showed an upward trend due to the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The crisis-fueled rise in demand for viral diagnostic tests such as RT-PCR testing for the fast identification of COVID infections has positively favored the market. Although the demand from the healthcare sector was high, the weaknesses in the supply chain were visible in the worst-hit regions.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐“๐š๐ค๐ž๐š๐ฐ๐š๐ฒ๐ฌ

โ€ข The polymerase chain reaction market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period owing to increasing research and development activities and an expanding biotechnology sector. For instance, in December 2021, the U.S. National Institute of Health (NIH) initiated a study on real-time polymerase chain reaction to test COVID-19 RNA.

โ€ข From a geographical standpoint, the North American region is in the vanguard position for the global petri dish market on the heels of an increasing number of biological research centers and rising investments in the biotechnology sector.

โ€ข Coming in at number two this timeframe should be Asia Pacific, which is driving the global petri dish market on account of favorable reimbursement policies by the governments and rapid adoption across the biopharmaceutical sector.

