Mobile Apps are being offered by Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Market Players to better connect with customers

Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to TBRC’s personal goods repair and maintenance market report, mobile apps are being adopted to connect consumers with appliance repair professionals. Several personal goods repair and maintenance companies are offering apps to better connect with costumers and increase their reach locally. The apps tap into the current consumer trend of instinctively reaching out to their mobile phones in a moment’s notice to search for and order goods. For example, Serviz, an app for home services offers personal goods repair services with prices in some of the major American metropolitan areas. Plumbal’s app allows for consumers to search for nearby plumbers and send repair or maintenance requests.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the personal goods repair and maintenance market in 2021. Western Europe was the second-largest region in personal goods repair and maintenance market analysis. The regions covered in the personal goods repair and maintenance market report are include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The global personal goods repair and maintenance market size is expected to grow from $124.52 billion in 2021 to $136.77 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. TBRC’s personal goods repair and maintenance market research shows that the market is expected to reach $190.07 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.6%.

Read More On The Global Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/personal-goods-repair-and-maintenance-global-market-report

The main types of personal goods repair and maintenance are home and garden equipment repair and maintenance, appliance repair and maintenance, reupholstery and furniture repair, footwear and leather goods repair, other personal and household goods repair and maintenance. Organizations engaged primarily in repairing and maintaining home and garden equipment and household appliances make up the home and garden equipment repair and maintenance business. Lawnmowers, edgers, ice and leaf cleaners, washing machines and dryers, and freezers are all repaired and maintained by businesses in this field. The different modes include online, offline and involves various service types such as inspection, maintenance, repair.

Major players covered in the global personal goods repair and maintenance industry are Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, uBreakiFix, Moduslink Global Solutions, Mendtronix Inc. and The Cableshoppe Inc.

TBRC’s global personal goods repair and maintenance market segmentation is divided by type into home and garden equipment repair and maintenance, appliance repair and maintenance, reupholstery and furniture repair, footwear and leather goods repair, other personal and household goods repair and maintenance, by mode into online, offline, by service type into inspection, maintenance, repair.

Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Home And Garden Equipment Repair And Maintenance, Appliance Repair And Maintenance, Reupholstery And Furniture Repair, Footwear And Leather Goods Repair, Other Personal And Household Goods Repair And Maintenance), By Mode (Online, Offline), By Service Type (Inspection, Maintenance, Repair) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a personal goods repair and maintenance market overview, forecast personal goods repair and maintenance market size and growth for the whole market, personal goods repair and maintenance market segments, geographies, personal goods repair and maintenance market trends, personal goods repair and maintenance market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2238&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Loudspeakers and Sound Bars, Microphones, Amplifiers and Mixers, Music players and other devices, Televisions, Video Players, Video Cameras), By Service Type (In-warranty, Out of Warranty), By End User (Industrial and commercial, Residential) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/consumer-electronics-repair-and-maintenance-global-market-report

Repair And Maintenance Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Automotive Repair And Maintenance, Commercial And Industrial Machinery And Equipment Repair And Maintenance, Electronic And Precision Equipment Repair And Maintenance, Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance), By Mode (Online, Offline), By Service (Off-Site Service, On-Site Service) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/repair-and-maintenance-global-market-report

Automotive Repair And Maintenance Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Automotive Mechanical And Electrical Repair And Maintenance, Automotive Body, Paint, Interior, And Glass Repair, Other Automotive Repair And Maintenance), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Bike & Scooter), By Service Providers (Automotive Dealership, Franchise General Repair, Specialty Shop, Locally Owned Repair Shops/Body Shop) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-repair-and-maintenance-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/