India Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting & Splints Market Value to Worth Over US$ 116.7 Mn at 6.8% CAGR Rate 2027

India Orthopedic Braces & Support Casting & Splints

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Publisher’s India Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting & Splints market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

India Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting & Splints Market is expected to make a great impact in the near future owing to the growing cases of bone disorders and increasing road accidents

India Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting & Splints Market is projected to reach a market valuation of US$ 116.7 Mn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2021-2028), as mentioned in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

𝐓𝐨 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4349

𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰

Orthopedic braces are designed to correct broken bones and provide superior back support and pain relief. They support the muscles and bones of the lower back to restore proper posture. They also help improve respiratory function and reduce post-operative pain. Women may also use orthopedic braces after having a surgical procedure. Orthopedic braces come in a variety of shapes, designs, and sizes. They serve the basic purpose of stabilizing and supporting a joint. They can be worn on the elbow, knee, or back. Orthopedic braces are designed to aid in recovery from injuries and discomfort. The field of orthopedics has become widely popular and has improved overall comfort. It deals with issues of the musculoskeletal system, including the bones, ligaments, tendons, and muscles.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞

Major companies contributing to the India orthopedic braces & support, casting & splints market include Medi GmbH & Co. KG, Stryker Corporation, Becker Orthopedic, DJO, LLC, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., BSN medical, 3M, Orthosys, United Medicare, Tynor Orthotics Pvt Ltd., Össur Corporate, Prime Medical Inc., Ottobock Holding GmbH & Co. KG, and Remington Products Company.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬

An increasing number of accidents in parallel to the growing cases of osteoporosis and musculoskeletal disorders in the geriatric population is expected to fuel the growth of the India orthopedic braces & support, casting & splints market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, rising bone health awareness and increased government initiatives are expected to aid the growth of the India orthopedic braces & support, casting & splints market over the forecast period.

𝐓𝐨 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/4349

𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐀𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐡

The outbreak of the COVID-19 virus has placed a roadblock in the expansion of the India orthopedic braces & support, casting & splints market due to an evident fall in appointments and orthopedic surgeries. But, on the brighter side, the pandemic-fueled rise in virtual consultations is foreseen to generate a plethora of opportunities for market participants.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬

• The India orthopedic braces & support, casting & splints market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8 % during the forecast period owing to the increasing product launches in parallel to the growing cases of bone diseases. For instance, in September 2021, Rejove Clinique launched Rejove Aligners, an advanced medical solution that enables orthodontic procedures to be accessible to patients of all age-groups.

• On the regional front, North India is at the forefront of the India orthopedic braces & support, casting & splints market, owing to increased state government involvement in raising awareness about degenerative diseases.

• Coming in at number two this timeframe should be South India, which is fueling the India orthopedic braces & support, casting & splints market on account of rising investments in critical medical solutions and capacity expansions of major healthcare companies.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟐𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐎𝐅𝐅

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐓𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/4349

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.