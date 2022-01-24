Employment Services Market Players Integrate Advanced Technology Like AI For Recruitment

Employment Services Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Employment Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to TBRC’s employment services market analysis, executive search services companies and recruitment agencies are increasingly relying on artificial intelligence to simplify recruitment process. Recruitment process involves screening of profiles from a large applicant pool which is time consuming. Artificial intelligence can automate this process for effective screening and assessment of candidates. Additionally, artificial intelligence powered chat bots are being used for initial communication with job applicants and scheduling interviews. For instance, the ARYA platform by Leoforce uses artificial intelligence to analyse profiles, resumes and information on the web to screen job applicants. Olivia, a chat bot communicates with candidates through mobile platforms or social channels to schedule interviews.

North America was the largest region in the employment services market in 2021. Employment services market statistics show that Asia Pacific was the second-largest region in the market. The regions covered in the employment services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Read More On The Global Employment Services Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/employment-services-global-market-report

The global employment services market size is expected to grow from $1.41 trillion in 2021 to $1.59 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The employment services market is expected to reach $2.51 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.9%.

Major players covered in the global employment services industry are Randstad Holding NV, Adecco Group, Recruit Holdings, ManpowerGroup Inc., Hays Plc, Kelly Services Inc, ADP LLC, Insperity, Inc., Robert Half International Inc. and Korn Ferry.

TBRC’s global employment services market research report is segmented by type into employment placement agencies, executive search services, temporary help services, professional employer organizations, by vertical into banking and financial, engineering, medical, information and technology, others, by mode into online, offline.

Employment Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Employment Placement Agencies, Executive Search Services, Temporary Help Services, Professional Employer Organizations), By Vertical (Banking and Financial, Engineering, Medical, Information and Technology), By Mode (Online, Offline) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a employment services global market overview, forecast employment services market size and growth for the whole market, employment services global market segments, geographies, employment services global market trends, employment services market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Employment Services Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2226&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Facilities Support Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Maintenance Services, Security & Guard Services, Reception Services), By Mode (Online, Offline), By Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/facilities-support-services-global-market-report

Office Administrative Services Global Market Report 2020 - By Type (Administrative Management Services, Business Management Services, Hospitality Management Services, Health Management Services, And Others - Office Administrative Services)

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/office-administrative-services-global-market-report

Business Support Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Document Preparation Services, Telephone Call Centers, Business Service Centers, Collection Agencies, Credit Bureaus), By Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise), By Mode (Online, Offline) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/business-support-services-global-market-report

Know More About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/