Global Non-Dairy Yogurt Market to reach US$ 12.2 Bn by 2032 – FMI Study
EINPresswire.com/ -- The non-dairy yogurt market is valued at nearly US$ 6.77 Bn in 2021. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% through 2032 with a projection value US$ 12.2 Bn by 2032.
Soy based non-dairy yogurt is the biggest product type segment for non-dairy yogurt market that is valued on US$ 2 Bn and is estimated to reach US$ 4 Bn by the end of the 2029. Demand of coconut yogurt is increasing with 5% CAGR through 2029.
Production of Non-dairy yogurt should start with Cultured milk, which can be made from nearly any non-dairy source, including legume, nut, seed, grain, or coconut milk. We need to choose a thickener that matches our nutritional needs in order to make a thick yogurt. Before heating the milk and beginning the culture process, certain thickening agents must be applied.
Vegan Yogurt Recipe (coconut milk, rice milk, soy milk), Raw Almond Milk Yogurt Recipe, and Dairy-Free Coconut Milk Yogurt Recipe are some of the non-dairy yogurt recipes available. Yogurt is made from non-dairy or plant-based ingredients that are eaten for its nutritional value. Non-dairy yogurt is abundant in protein and calcium, and it also helps to increase immunity.
The increasing number of customers suffering from health concerns connected to lactose intolerance, milk allergies, and a variety of other issues are among the factors supporting the growth of the non-dairy yogurt market globally. The worldwide Non-dairy yogurt market is driven by an increasing number of health-conscious consumers who account for a growing vegan population and rising demand for fortified dairy-free foods and beverages.
In contrast to its conventional counterpart, organic non-dairy yogurt would account for a third of global market value in 2022. This share is however expected to expand in the near future, attaining the market value of over US$ 3 Bn at the end of projection period. The demand for flavored non-dairy yogurt continues to rise owing to widespread availability and innovations in terms of taste.
“Increasing incidences of lactose intolerance are translating into substantial demand for lactose-free, plant-based dairy products. These products that are witnessing high demand include soy yogurt, almond yogurt, coconut yogurt, oat yogurt, and rice yogurt.”
Key Takeaways – Non-Dairy Yogurt Market Study
• The demand for coconut yogurt will increase at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period (2022-2029).
• Demand for global soy non-dairy yogurt in global market roughly equates the value of US $ 2 Bn and will account for 2/5th share in total market revenue in the near future.
• Sales of non-dairy yogurt is foreseen to be higher in countries of South Asia and East Asia.
• Organic non-dairy yogurt is yet to enter the mainstream.
• Increasing demand for natural and organic plant-based food products among consumers resulted in the increased usage of non-dairy yogurt in the food and beverages industry.
• The population allergic to nuts and seeds may remain a longstanding penetration challenge facing non-dairy yogurt market players.
• Consumers’ choices nowadays reflect healthy and cost-effective preferences along with social and moral values, where non-dairy yogurt offers ethical and environmentally-friendly products to these consumers.
What Does Competitive Landscape Analysis Reveal?
Key manufacturers are focusing to increase expenditure for research and development activities to introduce innovative non-dairy yogurt flavors. These manufacturers are also strategizing for portfolio expansion and supply chain management to improve their foothold around the world. Plant-based dairy products as a concept are practically unfamiliar in rural areas and certain cities in developing countries, are signifying comparatively low growth prospects of the non-dairy yogurt market in many countries. This scenario is anticipated to change in the next coming years on the account of macro factors which includes Internet penetration, which has been prompting the unification of media and food culture.
Competitive Landscape
During the projected period, manufacturers will take advantage of the strong position low-fat yogurt products have established to promote non-dairy yogurt products. Consumers' primary concern during the COVID-19 problem has been to boost their immunity. Because calcium and protein are high in vital fats, amino acids, vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients, people are turning to them to help enhance their health.
These smaller businesses enjoy strong customer loyalty, and their modest production size makes it much easier for them to develop creative products. Smaller companies are expected to be appealing targets for mergers and acquisitions as a result of these considerations, as well as a growing emphasis on organic and natural products. The Key players in the market are The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Danone SA, Nestlé SA, Chobani, LLC, Forager Project, LLC, Valio Ltd, Stonyfield Farm Inc., Daiya Foods Inc., Springfield Creamery Inc., The Coconut Collaborative, COYO Pty Ltd., GT’s Living Foods LLC.
