Advanced Glycation End Products Market Size at Highest Revenue US$ 2,130.1 Million with Growth Rate at 6.3% CAGR by 2027

Advanced Glycation End Products

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Publisher’s Advanced Glycation End Products market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐆𝐥𝐲𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐬

Advanced Glycation End Products Market, by Type (Non-fluorescent AGEs (Carboxymethyl-lysine (CML), Carboxyethyl-lysine (CEL), and Pyrraline) and Fluorescent AGEs (Pentosidine and Methylglyoxal-lysine dimer (MOLD))), by Application (Diabetic Complications, Cancer, Bone Diseases, Neurodegenerative Diseases, and Others), by End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Homecare Settings), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,130.1 Million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period (2021-2028), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

𝐓𝐨 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4350

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:

Advanced glycation end products are proteins or lipids that become glycated after exposure to sugars. Irreversible nonenzymatic reactions between reducing sugars, such as glucose, and amino groups in proteins, lipids, and nucleic acids helps to form advanced glycation end products. Recent studies have found link between advanced glycation end products and liver cancer. In May 2021, researchers at the International Agency for Research on Cancer in Lyon, France, high AGEs intake increases risk for gallbladder cancer.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:

Major players operating in the global advanced glycation end products market include, Allergan Plc, Beiersdorf AG, Estée Lauder Companies, L'Oréal S.A, NuFACE, Ostium Cosmetics, PhotoMedex, Inc., Rodan & Fields, LLC, and Shiseido Company.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:

High prevalence of diabetes is expected to propel growth of the global advanced glycation end-products market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the study, ‘Global Prevalence of Type 2 Diabetes over the Next Ten Years (2018-2028)’, published by the American Diabetes Association, 500 million people worldwide suffered from type 2 diabetes in 2018.

𝐓𝐨 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/4350

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Globally, as of 6:04pm CET, 12 January 2022, there have been 312,173,462 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,501,000 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 11 January 2022, a total of 9,194,549,698 vaccine doses have been administered. In November 2020, vTv Therapeutics Inc. reported baseline characteristics for the enrolled subjects in the ongoing Elevage clinical study of azeliragon as a potential treatment for mild Alzheimer’s disease in people with type 2 diabetes. Approximately 35% of patients with Alzheimer’s disease have type 2 diabetes, with associated increased advanced glycation end products and increased expression of the Receptor for Advanced Glycation End products, the target for azeliragon.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬

Major players operating in the global advanced glycation end products market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in June 2021, vTv Therapeutics Inc. entered into a licensing agreement with Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. under which Cantex obtained exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize azeliragon, vTv’s novel antagonist of RAGE (the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts).

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟐𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐎𝐅𝐅

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐓𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/4350

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.