Vascular Patches Market is accounted for US$ 4,778.3 Mn in 2019 with 7.0% CAGR by 2027 | B. Braun Melsungen AG, Admedus

Vascular Patches

๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‹๐š๐ฎ๐ง๐œ๐ก ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐๐ž๐ฐ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž๐ฅ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐•๐š๐ฌ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐š๐ซ ๐๐š๐ญ๐œ๐ก๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ

Global Vascular Patches Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 4,778.3 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period (2021-2028), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐Ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐ž๐ฐ:

The global vascular patches market report covers in-depth primary research, detailed analysis of qualitative and quantitative perspectives, and key opinions of market leaders. This report also offers a holistic view of the current market scenario. It includes key factors such as technological advancement, macroeconomic conditions, and governing factors. Further, it provides detailed information about top players in the market. The global vascular patches market report comprises the latest trends in the industry and the market drivers.

๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐ž:

Major players operating in the global vascular patches market include, ๐—”๐—ฑ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ๐˜‚๐˜€, ๐—•. ๐—•๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜‚๐—ป ๐— ๐—ฒ๐—น๐˜€๐˜‚๐—ป๐—ด๐—ฒ๐—ป ๐—”๐—š, ๐—•๐—ฎ๐˜ ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐—œ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฐ., ๐—–. ๐—ฅ. ๐—•๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฑ, ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฐ., ๐—–๐—ฟ๐˜†๐—ผ๐—Ÿ๐—ถ๐—ณ๐—ฒ, ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฐ., ๐—˜๐—ฑ๐˜„๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฑ๐˜€ ๐—Ÿ๐—ถ๐—ณ๐—ฒ๐˜€๐—ฐ๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐—–๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป, ๐—š๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด๐—ฒ ๐—”๐—• (๐— ๐—ฎ๐—พ๐˜‚๐—ฒ๐˜), ๐—Ÿ๐—ฒ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ถ๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐—ฉ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐—ฐ๐˜‚๐—น๐—ฎ๐—ฟ, ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฐ., ๐— ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ถ๐—ฐ, ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ช. ๐—Ÿ. ๐—š๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ & ๐—”๐˜€๐˜€๐—ผ๐—ฐ๐—ถ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ๐˜€, ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฐ.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:

Approval and launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global vascular patches market over the forecast period. For instance, in July 2021, Advamedica Inc. received Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance of its hemostatic product, Axiostat Patch that helps control moderate to severe bleeding in vascular procedures, surgical debridement sites, puncture sites and more.

๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ

Globally, as of 4:14pm CET, 29 December 2021, there have been 281,808,270 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,411,759 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 28 December 2021, a total of 8,687,201,202 vaccine doses have been administered. Emergence of Covid-19 has led to increase in incidence of heart attack, stroke, lung & renal clotting, which is expected to boost demand for vascular patches. This has led increasing investment in vascular patches. For instance, in October 2019, LeMaitre Vascular acquired Admedusโ€™ biologic patch business for a deal worth up to US$ 24.6 million.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐“๐š๐ค๐ž๐š๐ฐ๐š๐ฒ๐ฌ

Major players operating in the global vascular patches market are focused on R&D of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in July 2021, Vivasure Medical launched its development program for PerQseal Blue, a sutureless and fully bioresorbable large-bore venous vessel closure device.

