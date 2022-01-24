Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market Focuses On Personalized Bookings By Using Chat Bots

Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travel agencies and tour operators are increasingly using chat bots to offer personalized travel bookings to customers. Travel arrangement and reservation services market trends include chat bots, which are an artificial intelligence program that can simulate a conversation with customers through messages or telephone calls and perform tasks such as ticket bookings and hotel reservations. Chat bots are an alternative to mobile applications and websites that provide personalized recommendations and bookings based on travel preferences and date of travel. For instance, Booking.com allows travellers to book flights and hotels through chat bots on Skype, Facebook Messenger and Slack. Other such chat bots include Dorothy, DoNotPay, Expedia and Air New Zealand’s Oscar.

Western Europe was the largest region in the travel arrangement and reservation services market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second-largest region in the travel arrangement and reservation services market. The regions covered in the travel arrangement and reservation services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The global travel arrangement and reservation services market size is expected to grow from $266.34 billion in 2021 to $321.88 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.9%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The travel arrangement and reservation services industry share is expected to reach $630.38 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.3%.

Major players covered in the global travel arrangement and reservation services industry are BCD Travel, Travel Leaders Group, TUI Group, Booking Holdings, Expedia, CWT, Flight Centre Travel Group, TUI Airways, Tripadvisor, Inc. and Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels (Group) Company Limited.

TBRC’s global travel arrangement and reservation services market segments are divided by type into travel agencies, tour operators, convention and visitors bureaus, other travel arrangement and reservation services, by mode of travel into domestic travel, foreign travel, by mode of booking into online, online.

Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Travel Agencies, Tour Operators, Convention And Visitors Bureaus), By Mode of Travel (Domestic Travel, Foreign Travel), By Mode of Booking (Online, Online) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a travel arrangement and reservation services market overview, forecast travel arrangement and reservation services market size and growth for the whole market, travel arrangement and reservation services market segments, geographies, travel arrangement and reservation services market trends, travel arrangement and reservation services market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

