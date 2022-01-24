The Global Renewable Energy market is anticipating growing with USD 1600 billion in the forecast period from 2022-2027
The Global Renewable Energy market fueling the growth in the wake of decreasing fossil fuels and emerging greenhouses emission gasesTEXAS, US, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Renewable Energy market is anticipating growing with USD 1600 billion with historical CAGR in the forecast period from 2020-2027. The emerging demand for renewable energy owes to the rise in the greenhouse gas emission, the need for sustainable development, and the cost-effective structure of power generation are bolstering market share for the global renewable energy market.
The development and utilization of renewable energy is an essential choice for exploring new areas of economic growth, promoting industrial transformation, and expanding employment. Renewable energy resources widely distributed, and all regions have specific conditions for the development and utilization of renewable energy.
Moreover, renewable energy is a high-tech and emerging industry. The rapid development of renewable energy has become a new economic growth point, which can effectively promote the development of enterprises. Such as equipment manufacturing, adjust industrial structure, improve the transformation of economic growth mode, and expand employment is of considerable significance to promote sustainable economic and social development.
Furthermore, increasing the deployment of renewable energy will bring many benefits. Renewable energy technologies can create jobs and reduce local air pollution and water consumption. Renewable energy technologies rely almost exclusively on local resources, thus helping to avoid the impact of external energy security shocks on the local economy.
The cost-competitiveness of renewable energy power generation has reached the highest level in history. In the presence of abundant resources and a reasonable cost structure, biomass power generation, hydroelectric power generation, geothermal power generation, and onshore wind power generation that are already more competitive than fossil fuel power generation.
Type overview in the Global Renewable Energy Market:
Based on the type, the global renewable energy market categorized into Hydroelectric Power, Wind Power, Bioenergy, Solar Energy, and Geothermal Energy. The hydroelectric power segment accounted for the largest share in the global renewable energy market. To meet the ever-changing needs, different technologies must deploy in various venues. Hydroelectric power generation, biomass power generation, geothermal power generation, and concentrating solar power generation with thermal energy storage are all baseload or schedulable load technologies, which do not cause particular problems for grid operation. Moreover, onshore wind power is one of the most competitive sources of available electricity. As renewable energy technologies continue to develop, installed costs continue to decrease. Therefore, onshore wind power is already in the same cost range as fossil fuel power generation, and even the former has lower prices.
End-Use overview in the Global Renewable Energy Market:
Based on the end-user, the global renewable energy market classified into Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Others. The industrial segment has dominated the largest share in the global renewable energy market. It is owing to the emerging industries' growth; increasing population have depleted the level of fossil fuels. To adopt sustainable development, renewable energy is the only method that will play an increasingly important role in the future energy structure, and its cost will continue to decrease as well.
Region overview in the Global Renewable Energy Market:
Based on geography, the global renewable energy market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific region is dominating the market share of the global renewable energy market. It is mainly due to the adoption of sustainable technology that helps in generating employment, reducing cost as well as improving the structure and function of the economy and also reduce pollution.
Global Renewable Energy Market: Competitive Landscape
Companies such as ABB Ltd., General Electric (GE), The Tata Power Company Limited (Tata Power), Innergex, Enel Spa (Enel), Xcel Energy Inc. (Xcel Energy), EDF, Geronimo Energy, Invenergy, and ACCIONA, Vestas Wind Systems A/S, UpWind Solutions, Inc., Senvion S.A., and Sinovel Wind Group Co., Ltd., ENERCON GmbH and others key players in the global renewable energy market.
