Waste Management And Remediation Services Market Integrate Sensors, Enabling Higher Recycling Rates

Waste Management And Remediation Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waste management and remediation services are increasingly using sensors for managing waste collected. A sensor is a device that detects and responds to some type of input from the physical environment. The specific input could be light, heat, motion, moisture, pressure, or any other environmental phenomena. Sensors let waste management companies know that bins are full and need to be serviced. Waste management and remediation services market trends include sensor technology that can also be used to sort recyclables quickly and efficiently, thereby reducing manual work and encouraging higher recycling rates. This enables companies to have a complete visibility of containers which helps them to reduce the costs. For instance, the OnePlus Metro from OnePlus Systems is an ultrasonic trash can sensor that lets waste management companies determine if waste containers are full.

The waste management and remediation services market consists of sales of waste management and remediation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide waste collection, treatment and disposal services, remediation services, operate materials recovery facilities, or provide septic tank pumping and related services.

Western Europe was the largest region in the waste management and remediation services market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second-largest region in waste management and remediation services market. The regions covered in the waste management and remediation services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The global waste management and remediation services market size is expected to grow from $603.24 billion in 2021 to $665.12 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The waste management and remediation services market share is expected to reach $940.20 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.0%.

Major players covered in the global waste management and remediation services industry are Waste Management Inc., Suez Environment SA, Republic Services, Waste Connections, Clean Harbors, Stericycle, Astellas Pharma Inc., Covanta, Advanced Disposal Services Inc., and Sacyr S.A.

TBRC’s global waste management and remediation services market report is segmented by type into waste collection, waste treatment and disposal, remediation services, other waste management services, by application into residential, manufacturing, retail/wholesale, construction and demolition, by mode into online, offline.

Waste Management And Remediation Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Waste Collection, Waste Treatment And Disposal, Remediation Services, Other Waste Management Services), By Application (Residential, Manufacturing, Retail/Wholesale, Construction and Demolition), By Mode (Online, Offline) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a waste management and remediation services market overview, forecast waste management and remediation services market size and growth for the whole market, waste management and remediation services market segments, geographies, waste management and remediation services market trends, waste management and remediation services market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

