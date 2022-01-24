Automatic Pill Dispenser Machine Market – What are the Driving Factors and How Companies are Responding Accordingly

Automatic Pill Dispenser Machine Market

Automatic Pill Dispenser (APD) machine is a medical device designed for home usage and works for pills and capsules of a variety of sizes

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Research Study "Automatic Pill Dispenser Machine Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook" has been added to Coherent Market Insights.

Market Overview:

Automatic pill dispenser machine is a medical device designed for home usage. It helps reduce medication errors by automating the dosing process for patients through the use of visual and auditory signals. Moreover, the machine eliminates the need to sort the medicine, separating each drug into a box. An automatic pill dispenser machine can help seniors remain independent and offers visual and audible reminders when it is time to take medication. A pill dispenser organizes, schedules, and delivers patient medication with the touch of a button. Pill dispensers are used to serve medical purposes, and to help individuals, be that the elderly or chronically ill, take their prescription medications at a given date and time.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global automatic pill dispenser machine market are Talyst, Inc., Yuyama Co. Ltd., ScriptPro LLC, Swisslog Holdings AG, Omnicell Inc., Capsa Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Baxter International Inc., and Becton, Dickinson and Company, among others.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for automatic pill dispenser and growing geriatric population worldwide is expected to augment growth of the automatic pill dispenser machine market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), by 2030, one in six people in the world will be aged 60 years or over, and by 2050, the world’s population of people aged 60 years and older will double (2.1 billion).

Moreover, increasing patient pool, increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, increasing awareness among people, and technological advancements are expected to boost the growth of the automatic pill dispenser machine market. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes are the leading causes of death and disability in the United States.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Self-isolation is needed during the pandemic. In such a situation, patients may forget to take a medicine at the right time. Thus, there is a need to develop a pill dispenser, which will be used by the elderly or infected people. For instance, in 2020, MedMinder launched a pill dispenser at a time when individuals are increasingly relying on remote medical solutions to meet their medical needs while allowing them to maintain their independence. This in turn is expected to aid in the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways:

The automatic pill dispenser machine market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.4 % during the forecast period owing to the introduction of novel products in the market. For instance, in July 2020, MedMinder launched an automatic pill dispenser with telemedicine capabilities focused on the elderly and chronically ill people.

Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the automatic pill dispenser machine market owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, growing geriatric population, increasing adoption of automatic pill dispensers, and introduction of technological advanced pill dispensers. For instance, in October 2019, Pillo Health and Stanley Black & Decker launched their voice-activated robotic companion, Pria for the commercial market. Pria is designed to help those with chronic conditions maintain their medication schedule and health using a built-in voice assistant to communicate with patients and caregivers.

