Government Initiatives Promote And Boost The Online Travel Agent Market Growth

Online Travel Agent Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing initiatives by the government of various countries to promote tourism and built strong tourism infrastructure in order to boost the revenues generated from the tourism industry is a major online travel agent market trend propelling the growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, according to the Press Information Bureau- Ministry of Tourism, Government of India’s report, ministry of tourism is providing financial assistance under National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) and Swadesh Darshan schemes to various state and union territories for the development of tourism-related infrastructure in the country. According to the online travel agent market forecast, the government initiatives and steps to promote tourism and develop tourism infrastructure are to act as a key trend in the online travel agent market.

The surge smartphone users along with growing internet penetration are anticipated to boost the online tourism industry and the business for travel agents during the period. Increasing penetration of internet and growth in the number of smartphone users is contributing to the consumer shift towards online channels for travel ticket and hotel bookings. TBRC’s online travel agent market overview explains that the rise in the number of smartphone users coupled with increasing internet penetration is forecast to propel the revenues for the online travel agent market during the years to come ahead.

The global online travel agent market size is expected to grow from $664.42 billion in 2021 to $761.90 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The online travel agent market is expected to reach $1002.45 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1%.

Major players covered in the global online travel agent industry are Booking.com, Expedia Inc., Ctrip, TripAdvisor, Trivago, eDreams Odigeo, Despegar, MakeMyTrip, Lastminute, and On the Beach, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Hostelworld Group, Hotel Urbano Travel and Tourism SA, Fareportal Inc., Trivago GmbH, ThomasCook Group, Priceline Group Inc., HRS; Agoda, Airbnb Inc. and Hotel.de.

TBRC’s global online travel agent market report is segmented by service type into vacation packages, transportation, accommodation, by platform into mobile/tablets based, desktop based, by category into hotel bookings, tickets, others.

