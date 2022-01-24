North America Ignition Interlock Device Market 2022 Size, Growth Opportunities, Trends And Global Outlook to 2027

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to research issued by Coherent Market Insights, the North America Ignition Interlock Device Market is estimated to reach US$ 68.5 Million by 2027, with a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period (2020-2027).

The North American Ignition Interlock Device Market research will help partners uncover on-market prospects that will benefit them and their businesses.

An ignition interlock device is a breathalyzer that is installed in a person's car. Before beginning to operate the car, the driver must blow into a mouthpiece on the device. The amount of alcohol in a person's breath shows the amount of alcohol in their system. If the driver's breath alcohol level exceeds the device's standard %, IID prevents the car from starting.

Significant Key Players:

• SmartStart Inc.,

• Guardian Interlock,

• LLC,

• Lifesafer Inc.,

• Alcohol Detection Systems, Inc.,

• Drägerwerk AG & Co. KgaA,

• Alco Alert Interlock, Inc.,

• Directed Electronics Inc.,

• Alcohol Countermeasure Systems,

• Andatech,

• Monitech

Market Trends & Drivers:

• One of the main reasons for the poor adoption of Ignition interlock devices is the social awkwardness that comes with their use. The Sober Steering Company has unveiled a new alcohol detection system. This includes sensors in the steering wheel that can detect if a motorist has consumed alcohol just by touching it.

• Many government and non-government groups are supporting various means and methods to limit drunken driving incidents, including the installation of IID in the vehicles of such offenders since the number of accidents due to intoxicated driving continues to rise.

Market Segmentation:

By End-use Industry

• Compliance

• Commercial

By Technology

• Fuel Cell Technology

• Semiconductor Technology

Regional Classification:

The North America Ignition Interlock Device Market research report examines and anticipates the market on a regional and worldwide scale. The report examines the many opportunities for growth and current trends in five regions: Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Across all regions, an in-depth analysis of current trends, predictions, and numerous opportunities that are expected to have a positive long-term impact on the market was done. In addition, the study contains the most up-to-date information on technological breakthroughs and growth opportunities in the context of the regional scene.

Research Methodology:

The purpose of the research in this part is to examine the North America Ignition Interlock Device Market over time using a variety of verified indicators based on Porter's Five Force Model. As a result, a comprehensive market analysis can help to identify and emphasize the industry's primary strengths and shortcomings as it moves forward. In addition, the study was using a combination of primary and secondary sources, including interviews, surveys, and observations from seasoned analysts, as well as trustworthy paid sources, trade magazines, and industry body databases. The report includes a comprehensive qualitative and quantitative assessment based on information gathered from industry experts and market participants, as well as major aspects of the industry's value chain.

Key Benefits of this Report:

1. Market Penetration: Provides a wealth of information offered by key players.

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth data research on lucrative developing business sectors, as well as an examination of penetration into mature company sectors.

3. Market Diversification: Provides thorough information on new item deliveries, unknown geologies, current happenings, and business initiatives.

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides a thorough examination of several aspects of the overall industry, including procedures, products, accreditation, administrative endorsements, the patent scene, and the major players' assembling abilities.

