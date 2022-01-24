Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Players Optimize Performance By Offering Ultra-Quick Charging Capabilities

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026

The Business Research Company’s Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electric vehicle charging stations market insights include companies increasingly offering ultra-quick charging capabilities of the direct current (DC) to aid performance optimization and ultra-fast-charge. The ultra-quick charging technologies of the direct current are used in electric vehicle charging stations to transfer current to electric vehicles through DC. DC fast charging or level 3 charging is capable of charging 80% of the electric vehicle battery within 20 minutes. DC fast charging stations with ultra-quick technology provide high-power DC current up to 120 kW directly into vehicle’s battery without passing through any onboard AC/DC converter. The necessary conversion from AC to DC by a convertor done in case of AC charging process can be eliminated. In March 2019, Tesla an American automotive and energy company, launched the next generation super charger V3 with a higher charging capacity (250kW). Greenlots, an electric transportation company, has set plans to deploy 9 DC Fast charging stations across Central Washington. Electrify America, an electric vehicle charging network company, installed its first DC Faster charger at Massachusetts, USA and is planning to invest $500 million to outfit the electric charging stations in 484 locations with 2000 DC fast chargers.

In August 2021, ChargePoint Inc., a US based electric vehicle infrastructure company acquired ViriCiti BV for $88 million (€75 million) in cash. The acquisition of ViriCiti will provide the firm with access to a much broader software feature set for users, including battery health monitoring, vehicle operations data, and enhanced vehicle telematics possibilities, in addition to ChargePoint’s core offerings of charger management and vehicle charger scheduling. ViriCiti BV is a Netherlands based company that provides electric vehicle charging solution.

Read More On The Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-vehicle-charging-stations-global-market-report

The global electric vehicle charging stations market size is expected to grow from $4.03 billion in 2021 to $5.40 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.1%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The EV charging stations market is expected to reach $17.85 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 34.9%.

Increasing tax incentives and subsidies given to local automakers to produce electric vehicles is driving the electric vehicle charging station industry growth. Tax incentives and subsidies to the electric vehicle makers is encouraging auto makers to make more Electric vehicle which will generate more demand for EV charging stations. China's subsidy policy caused 53% increase in the manufacture and sale of electric vehicles in the country. Electric vehicles sales in China was almost four times the numbers sold in the USA, the growth in sales in China is majorly attributed to the subsidy policies and tax incentives given by the Chinese government.

Major players covered in the global electric vehicle charging stations market are Tesla, ChargePoint, Siemens, ClipperCreek, Schneider electric, Eaton, GE, ABB, Aerovironment, SemaConnect, Robert Bosch GmbH, ECOtality, Engie, BP, Shell, Electromotive, Chargemaster, Evgo, EVBox, G2Mobility, Leviton, Delta ElectronicsInc, Evatran group Inc, Tgood, Delphi automotive LLP, Webasto Group, Alfen, Allego, Blink Charging and Efacec.

TBRC’s global electric vehicle charging stations market segmentation is divided by installation type into home charging system, commercial charging system, by connector type into CHAdeMO, CCS, GB/T, tesla supercharger, others, by mode of charging into plug in charging system, wireless charging system, by charging station into AC charging station, DC charging station.

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Global Market Report 2022 – By Installation Type (Home Charging System, Commercial Charging System), By Connector Type (CHAdeMO, CCS, GB/T, Tesla Supercharger), By Mode Of Charging (Plug In Charging System, Wireless Charging System), By Charging Station (Ac Charging Station, Dc Charging Station) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a electric vehicle charging stations market overview, electric vehicle charging stations market forecast, electric vehicle charging stations market size and electric vehicle charging stations market growth for the whole market, electric vehicle charging stations market segments, electric vehicle charging stations market geographies, electric vehicle charging stations market trends, electric vehicle charging stations market drivers, electric vehicle charging stations market restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and electric vehicle charging stations market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2520&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-vehicle-charging-stations-equipment-global-market-report

Electric Bikes And Scooters Global Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-bikes-and-scooters-global-market-report

Electric Locomotives Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-locomotives-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/