Continuous Passive Motion Devices Market – How Companies Accelerating Their Growth by Adapting New Trends

Continuous Passive Motion Devices Market

Continuous passive motion (CPM) devices are mechanical motorized devices that help move legs, shoulders

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Research Study "Continuous Passive Motion Devices Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook" has been added to Coherent Market Insights.

Market Overview:

Continuous passive motion devices are increasingly being used in healthcare facilities as a treatment option for joint disorders. They help restore joint mobility, reduce local edema, and prevent adhesions, tendons, and cartilage degeneration. A number of recent studies have demonstrated the benefits of passive motion in the knee, hip, and ankle.

Competitive Landscape:

DJO global, Inc., Bio-Med Inc., BTL Corporate, Furniss Corporation, Chinesport S.p.a, RIMEC S.R.L. and OPED GmbH, Kinetec Medical Products UK Ltd., Comfortland Medical, and Mettler Electronic Corp.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing number of joint reconstruction surgeries for arthroplasty is accelerating the growth of the continuous passive motion devices market. According to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, by 2030, total knee replacement surgeries are projected to grow 673% to 3.5 million procedures per year. About 60% of all knee replacement operations are performed on women.

Growing incidence of trauma resulting in fractures and other injuries is again projected to augment the growth of the market. According to the United Nation, each year, around 37.3 million falls, which require medical attention are recorded. Other factors such as growing aging population, which is expected to reach 1.2 billion by 2030.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic has severely affected wide range of industries. The market of continuous passive motion devices was negatively impacted as there was delay in knee, hip, shoulder, and elbow surgeries during pandemic which has significantly reduced the product demand.

Key Takeaways:

The continuous passive motion devices market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.5 % over the forecast period owing to the increasing use of these devices in rehabilitation of spinal cord injuries.

North America is expected to gain significant growth over the forecast period owing to the continuous launch of new product by key players in the region. For instance, in July 2021, BioIntelliSense, Inc., a continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence company announced it has recently closed its Series B financing round that was significantly oversubscribed at $45 million.

