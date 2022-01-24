Amebiasis Treatment Market Report Outlines Revenue Share, SWOT Analysis and Supply Chain Outlook, Players Pfizer Inc.

Amebiasis Treatment Market

Amebiasis is an infection of the intestine caused by a parasite Entamoeba Histolytica

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Research Study "Amebiasis Treatment Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook" has been added to Coherent Market Insights.

Overview

Amebiasis is a parasitic disease caused by Entamoeba histolytica, which lives in the stool and contaminates food. These cysts release parasites that can cause diarrhea and dysentery. The organism also produces a type of bile that is acidic. Patients with amebiasis may experience these symptoms. The infection usually takes place in the intestine, but there are several treatment options available. The choice of antibiotics depends on the severity of the infection. Anti-parasitic drugs such as amikacin, tetracycline, and rifampin are the most common. A doctor may prescribe a newer drug called diloxanide furoate, or Fungus-S. The treatment will include one or two doses of an antibiotic.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global amebiasis treatment market include Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Impax Laboratories, Pfizer Inc., Novel Laboratories, Mission Pharmacal Co., Heritage Pharmaceuticals Inc., Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc.

Drivers

The increasing prescription of antimicrobial drugs such as paromomycin to destroy parasites in patients suffering from intestinal amebiasis is expected to augment the growth of the amebiasis treatment market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, an accelerated pathway for drug approvals by regulatory authorities to boost the commercialization of anti-infection drugs is expected to supplement the growth of the amebiasis treatment market over the forecast period.

Summary of the COVID-19 Aftermath

The COVID-19 prevalence has raised the bar for the global amebiasis treatment market, with a stellar line-up of new drugs from various countries coming together to address the growing cases of infectious diseases. On top of that, the latter-half of the projected timeframe is predicted to show super-sized business prospects for the market participants.

Key Takeaways

The amebiasis treatment market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.0 % during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and rising research activities for drug discovery. For instance, in March 2020, a paper published by Elsevier revealed that chloroquine (Aralen), an anti-malaria drug, can be a potential treatment for infectious diseases such as COVID-19 and amebiasis.

Considering the territorial landscape, the North American region is well-positioned to reign supreme in the global amebiasis treatment market at the helm of increasing approval of novel drugs by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat infectious diseases.

In the runner-up spot, the Asia Pacific region is viewed as a future ace for the global amebiasis treatment market in the light of improving healthcare facilities, growing government support, and a large patient pool.

