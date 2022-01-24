Animal Nutrition Market Major Challenges Being Faced by Companies and Their Strategies to Counter Those

Animal Nutrition Market

Animal nutrition focuses on dietary needs of animals, chiefly those in food production and agriculture

Overview:

It is important to provide the necessary nutrients for livestock, both in a feed and a supplementary feeding regime. Simple carbohydrates and protein are the most common types of animal feed. These sources are readily digestible and provide energy to animals. They also contain dietary minerals, which are chemical elements that are necessary for life. These elements are known as "minerals" and are essential for good health. Some common animal nutrients include carbohydrates, proteins, fats, and minerals, while some are vital for growth and reproduction. Some nutrients can also cause disease, such as vitamin A, so animal nutrition research should be done to determine the proper levels of vitamins.

Market Dynamics:

Growing demand for nutritious and safe animal food and awareness regarding animal health among manufacturers is expected to boost growth of the global animal nutrition market during the forecast period. Market players are manufacturing safe and nutritious food for animals in order to boost their health. As the awareness among manufacturers about animal health is increasing, the production of animal food with more nutrition is increasing. For instance, in May 2020, Bond Pet Foods, Inc., launched Protein-Packed Dog Treat Bars, formulated with new dry yeast.

However, high cost of products and environmental issues affecting livestock production is expected to limit growth of the global animal nutrition market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 impact:

The outbreak of COVID-19 affected the global animal nutrition market adversely. Due to implementation of strict lockdown regulation in several nations across the world, manufacturing and distribution activities were disrupted across many industries including pharmaceuticals. This in turn affected supply chain of animal nutrition market, further slowing down growth of the market in discussion. However, introduction of novel vaccines against COVID-19 virus, and ease in lockdown rules are expected to support growth of the global animal nutrition market.

Key Takeaways:

The global animal nutrition market is expected to grow, with a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period, due to increasing nutritional need for existing livestock. For instance, in October 2021, Cargill Inc. launched poultry feed, Nutrena, NatureWise with essential oils for healthy flocks and to increase their egg production.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the global animal nutrition market during the forecast period due to increasing population and increasing urbanization in middle-income countries of the region.

Key players functioning in the global animal nutrition market include Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Alltech Inc., Bunge Limited, Cargill Inc., Evonik Industries AG, CEVA Animal Health (Pty) Ltd., Adisseo, Elanco Animal Health Inc., Balchem Corporation, and Koninklijke DSM N.V.

