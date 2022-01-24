Death Care Services Market Increasingly Uses Chemical Processes For Disposal Of Remains

Death Care Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Death care service companies are increasingly using the alkaline hydrolysis method for disposing of corpses. Alkaline hydrolysis is a chemical process for the disposal of human remains using sodium hydroxide and heat. The method uses a solution of 95% water and 5% potassium hydroxide or sodium oxide to reduce a body to components of liquid and bone. Bone fragments are retained and dried into a substance which is similar to cremated ashes. The liquid by-product of alkaline hydrolysis is a non-toxic solution that is disposed through the sewage system.

The death care services market size is expected to grow from $102.58 billion in 2021 to $114.52 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The death care services market growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The death care service market forecast is expected to be $170.39 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.4%.

Major players covered in this global death care services market overview are Service Corporation International, Dignity plc, Carriage Services, Inc., StoneMor Partners L.P., Fu Shou Yuan International Group, Northstar Memorial Group, LLC, Security National Financial Corporation and CVS Group Plc.

TBRC’s global death care services market report is segmented by type into funeral homes and funeral services, cemeteries and crematories, by arrangement into at-need arrangement, pre-need arrangement, by mode into online, offline.

