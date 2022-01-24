COVID-19: Morocco Records 4,435 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Over 4.11Mln People Receive Third Dose of Vaccine

MOROCCO, January 24 - Morocco recorded 4,435 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Sunday, adding that 7,758 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,635,926 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,044,393 the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 4,115,777 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rises to 1,098,413 while recoveries increase to 1,015,249, i.e. a recovery rate of 92.4%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (1,072), Casablanca-Settat (796), Fez-Meknes (583), Marrakech-Safi (554), Souss-Massa (472),Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (470), Beni Mellal-Khénifra (132), the Oriental (122), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (107), Guelmim-Oued Noun (57), Draa-Tafilalet (40) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (30).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they rose to 15,132 (fatality rate of 1.4%), with 19 new deaths reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (10), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (5), Béni Mellal-Khenifra (2), Fez-Meknes (1) and Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (1).

The number of active cases has reached 68,032, including 596 people in a critical or severe condition, the ministry said.

MAP 23 January 2022