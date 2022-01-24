Submit Release
News Search

There were 233 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,924 in the last 365 days.

Morocco Reiterates Full Solidarity with UAE after Houthis' Attack against Abu Dhabi

Morocco Reiterates Full Solidarity with UAE after Houthis' Attack against Abu Dhabi

MOROCCO, January 24 - The Kingdom of Morocco reiterated, on Sunday in Cairo, its full solidarity with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following the heinous attack perpetrated by the Houthis and their supporters against the Abu Dhabi airport and the industrial region of Musaffah.

The Kingdom of Morocco, King, government and people, has strongly condemned these attacks and expressed its full solidarity with the brotherly UAE in defending the security of its territories and its citizens, said the Moroccan ambassador to Egypt and permanent representative of the Kingdom to the Arab League, Ahmed Tazi.

Speaking at an extraordinary meeting of the Arab League Council, held at the level of permanent representatives and devoted to the repercussions of these attacks, Tazi recalled the affirmation of HM King Mohammed VI of Morocco's permanent support with the United Arab Emirates in defending the security of its territories and the safety of its citizens.

The Moroccan diplomat also expressed his hope that attacks targeting the Gulf States will cease, that legitimacy will prevail and that the Yemeni people will regain their cohesion.

The Council of the Arab League is holding an emergency meeting, at the level of permanent representatives, at UAE's request to examine the terrorist attacks perpetrated by Houthi militias against civilian facilities in Abu Dhabi.

The explosion of three tankers in the Musaffah area southwest of Abu Dhabi on Monday left three people dead and six others with minor to moderate injuries.

The attack, in which drones were used, was claimed by the Houthis.

MAP 23 January 2022

You just read:

Morocco Reiterates Full Solidarity with UAE after Houthis' Attack against Abu Dhabi

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.