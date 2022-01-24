Morocco Reiterates Full Solidarity with UAE after Houthis' Attack against Abu Dhabi

MOROCCO, January 24 - The Kingdom of Morocco reiterated, on Sunday in Cairo, its full solidarity with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following the heinous attack perpetrated by the Houthis and their supporters against the Abu Dhabi airport and the industrial region of Musaffah.

The Kingdom of Morocco, King, government and people, has strongly condemned these attacks and expressed its full solidarity with the brotherly UAE in defending the security of its territories and its citizens, said the Moroccan ambassador to Egypt and permanent representative of the Kingdom to the Arab League, Ahmed Tazi.

Speaking at an extraordinary meeting of the Arab League Council, held at the level of permanent representatives and devoted to the repercussions of these attacks, Tazi recalled the affirmation of HM King Mohammed VI of Morocco's permanent support with the United Arab Emirates in defending the security of its territories and the safety of its citizens.

The Moroccan diplomat also expressed his hope that attacks targeting the Gulf States will cease, that legitimacy will prevail and that the Yemeni people will regain their cohesion.

The Council of the Arab League is holding an emergency meeting, at the level of permanent representatives, at UAE's request to examine the terrorist attacks perpetrated by Houthi militias against civilian facilities in Abu Dhabi.

The explosion of three tankers in the Musaffah area southwest of Abu Dhabi on Monday left three people dead and six others with minor to moderate injuries.

The attack, in which drones were used, was claimed by the Houthis.

MAP 23 January 2022