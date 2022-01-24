Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Size, $17,679.72 Million by 2028 Lead by Peripheral Vascular Stents, 6.5% CAGR - Exclusive Research Report by The Insight Partners

The peripheral vascular devices market size to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021 to 2028 and is projected to reach $17,679.72 million by 2028 from $11,375.13 million in 2021.

New York, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our new research study on " Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Peripheral Vascular Stents, Peripheral Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheters, PTA Guidewires, Atherectomy Devices, Chronic Total Occlusion Devices, Aortic Stents, Synthetic Surgical Grafts, and Embolization Guidewires) and End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Care Centers, Specialty Clinics, and Others)", published by The Insight Partners.





Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 11,375.13 million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 17,679.72 million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 189 No. Tables 57 No. of Charts & Figures 75 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product and End User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Peripheral Vascular Devices Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Abbott, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Medtronic, Teleflex Incorporated, Boston Scientific Corporation, BD, Cook Medical LLC, Terumo Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Cardinal Health Inc are among the major players operating in the market. Leading market players adopt strategies such as the launch of new products, expansion and diversification of market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

The peripheral vascular devices market growth is mainly attributed to the rising incidence of atherosclerosis, smoking, alcoholism, and obesity, coupled with the increasing prevalence of peripheral artery disease and arterial embolism. However, the high costs and complications associated with embolization procedures hamper the market growth.





North America held the largest share of the peripheral vascular devices market in 2021, with the US leading the market in the region. The market is expected to grow due to rising awareness among people over the availability of treatment procedures for various diseases, increasing adoption of technological advancements, and growing investments by the public and private sectors in the peripheral vascular devices market. Also, the regulatory scenario for the global peripheral vascular devices market in North America has improved due to advancements in minimally invasive surgery and increased awareness about peripheral vascular diseases.

The COVID-19 pandemic is perplexing healthcare institutions in the region with unprecedented operational and clinical challenges. Moreover, the shift of priorities from cardiovascular treatment to COVID-19 diagnosis and treatment devices is leading to a decline in market growth up to a certain extent. Cardiac surgical patients not only require vital ICU resources but are also potentially in the highest risk category of complications of COVID-19. Hence, most hospitals and surgical centers have considered canceling or postponing elective surgeries, including cardiovascular surgeries. Hence, the COVID-19 outbreak is expected to impact the peripheral vascular devices market somewhat negatively. According to the Society of Thoracic Surgeons Adult Cardiac Surgery Database and Johns Hopkins COVID-19 database, there was a 52.7% reduction in adult cardiac surgery volume and a 65.5% reduction in elective cases in the US.

Similarly, as per a survey published in the Journal of Vascular Surgery, 91.7% of elective surgeries were canceled during April 2020 in the US. Also, according to Canadian Institute for Health Information, between March and June 2020, the number of surgeries declined by 47%, compared to 2019. It was reported that varicose vein surgeries/vein repairs were declined by 69% compared with 2019. Moreover, market players also witnessed a disruption in their business operations, slumped demand for products had a marginally negative impact on the North America peripheral vascular devices market. For instance, Cardinal Health, a medical equipment maker, claims that COVID-19 has harmed its income in the fiscal year 2021. Due to higher supply chain costs and an inventory reserve on specific PPE goods, the medical device business lost US$ 63 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.





Rising Incidence of Atherosclerosis, Smoking, Alcoholism, and Obesity Drives Peripheral Vascular Devices Market:

Of late, the alarming rise in peripheral artery diseases has been a primary concern worldwide. Atherosclerosis, smoking, alcoholism, and obesity are the key factors that increase the risk of developing these diseases. Atherosclerosis is a condition in which fatty deposits build up on the inside walls of the arteries, reducing blood flow. According to omicsonline.org, approximately 1 in 58 or 1.70% or 4.6 million people have atherosclerosis in the US. As per hri.org.au, it is a common medical condition in Australia. People over the age of 40 and in general good health have a 50% chance of getting severe atherosclerosis, with the risk increasing as they get older. The disease affects a majority of people over the age of 60, yet it goes unnoticed most of the time. The increasing prevalence of atherosclerosis is boosting the peripheral vascular devices market substantially.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2021, around 1.13 billion people were suffering from hypertension, a leading cause of premature deaths worldwide. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that, in 2018, approximately half a million deaths included hypertension as a primary cause in the US, and the obesity prevalence in the country was 42.4% in 2017–2018. Additionally, the British Heart Foundation stated that, in 2019, about 14.4 million people had high blood pressure.

Similarly, as per the NHS 2019, obesity is a common problem in the UK that is estimated to affect around one in every four adults and around one in every five children aged 10 to 11. Further, A report by the WHO states that around six million people die from tobacco use every year, and 2.5 million die from alcohol abuse worldwide. Obesity is associated with high blood pressure, dyslipidemia, diabetes, or insulin resistance, and higher fibrinogen and C-reactive protein levels, all of which increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). Obesity has been associated with a greater risk of high blood pressure.

To compete with existing products in the market, a few significant players are developing and introducing novel products and technologies, while others are acquiring and partnering with other companies. For example, Merit Medical Systems Inc.'s EmboCube and Torpedo devices were FDA-approved in February 2020 for embolization of blood arteries to occlude blood flow and thereby aid in the control of bleeding and hemorrhaging in the peripheral vasculature. Thus, the increasing prevalence of hypertension, smoking, alcoholism, and obesity requiring mobility assistance is favoring the growth of this market.





Peripheral Vascular Devices Market: Segmental Overview

Based on product, the peripheral vascular devices market is segmented into peripheral vascular stents, peripheral transluminal angioplasty balloon catheters, aortic stents, atherectomy devices, PTA guidewires, synthetic surgical grafts, embolization guidewires, and chronic total occlusion devices. In 2021, the peripheral vascular stents segment accounted for the largest share, owing to the increasing geriatric population, rising cases of hypertension resulting rapidly growing number of surgeries, and increasing demand for technologically advanced products in developed and developing economies, including the US, Germany, the UK, France, and Japan. However, the peripheral transluminal angioplasty balloon catheters segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period due to the rise in demand for minimally invasive surgeries.

Based on end-user, the global peripheral vascular devices market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, specialty clinics, ambulatory care centers, and others. In 2021, the hospitals and clinics segment held the largest share of the market. Moreover, the segment is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028, owing to the rise in the number of peripheral vascular diseases globally.

















