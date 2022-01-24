U.S., Europe and Asia Industrial Hydrogen Market Size Expected to Reach CAGR of 5.0% till 2027 | Air Liquide

U.S., Europe and Asia Industrial Hydrogen Market

The production of industrial hydrogen requires high utilization factors and runs several thousand hours each year.

The production of industrial hydrogen requires high utilization factors and runs several thousand hours each year. Its availability could have huge consequences for agriculture, as half of all the chemical's output is used for ammonia production. Hydrogen is also the lightest element in the universe, with only one electron and a proton. It occurs in water and organic compounds. In the atmosphere, it occurs in small amounts. It forms hydrogen bonds with other electronegative atoms, creating a stable gas. In chemical reactions, hydrogen is converted into helium, producing heat and light. It is used to refine petroleum and refining oil and is used in the production of liquid oxygen. The discovery of hydrogen reserves made it possible to test the safety of its use. Hydrogen is a naturally occurring element and is a basic building block of matter. It can be used to create many compounds, including hydrochloric acid, which we consume every day. There are also three different isotopes of hydrogen, protium, deuterium, and tritium. All three of these isotopes have important properties and can be useful in a variety of applications.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the U.S., Europe, and Asia industrial hydrogen market include Engie, Uniper, Air Products &Chemicals, Air Liquid, and Linde.

Key Market Drivers:

The increasing population in the world is driving the demand for food supplies, and this is expected to drive the growth of the U.S., Europe and Asia industrial hydrogen market. For instance, according to reports by World Bank, in 2019, the global population was around 767.33 crores and in 2020 it increased to reach 775.28 crores. Hydrogen is produced naturally by the process of steam reforming natural gas. However, natural gas is becoming scarcer and is a fossil fuel. It is also polluting due to the release of carbon dioxide. Furthermore, hydrogen has a low energy density per volume and weight. Therefore, it is necessary to develop new technology to transport it. Fuel cell technology is an alternative means of transportation. The development of this technology continues, but more advances are needed to make the technology viable. Increasing industrial advancements for processing and extracting hydrogen is estimated to enhance the growth of the U.S., Europe and Asia industrial hydrogen market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, all the global economic sectors were affected, including the U.S., Europe and Asia industrial hydrogen market, owing to a reduction in demand and transport restrictions. However, key market players have focused on enhancing the developments in the market. For instance, in May 2020, ENGIE, Neste, and CEA collaborated to decarbonize bio-refinery in Rotterdam with renewable hydrogen.

Key Takeaways:

The prevalence of key market players in the U.S., Europe and Asia regions is expected to augment the growth of the U.S., Europe and Asia industrial hydrogen market. For instance, in January 2019, Air Liquide acquired Hydrogenics in order to install the largest PEM electrolyzer in Canada.

In January 2021, Cummins and Air Liquide entered into an agreement in order to promote the usage of grin hydrogen. Such strategies and new product launches are also fueling the growth of the U.S., Europe and Asia industrial hydrogen market.

Detailed Segmentation:

U.S., Europe and Asia Industrial Hydrogen Market, By Production Method:

•Electrolysis

•Conventional Method & Others

U.S., Europe and Asia Industrial Hydrogen Market, By End Use:

•Chemicals

•Electronics

•Food & Beverage

•Glass

•Metal Production

