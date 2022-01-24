Grapefruit Market Projected to Reach US$ 11,005.7 Mn by 2027 at 3.8% CAGR – Report by Coherent Market Insights

Grapefruit Market

The grapefruit is a subtropical citrus tree. Its fruit is large, segmented, and ranges in color from pale yellow to dark pink.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

The grapefruit is a subtropical citrus tree. Its fruit is large, segmented, and ranges in color from pale yellow to dark pink. While the fruit has many benefits, one of its biggest drawbacks is that it can get very bitter. This is why it's so important to choose a good quality brand. Grapefruit is also known to help prevent osteoporosis, a disease long thought to be an inevitable part of aging. It is also a pivotal source of vitamins and minerals. Biologically active compounds found in grapefruit have been shown to elevate the symptoms of chronic diseases. Studies have linked grapefruit consumption with a significantly lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease and have also been associated with a lower risk of cancer. But it doesn't stop there. Besides being a great source of vitamin C, grapefruit has several other health benefits.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global grapefruit market include Sunkist Growers Inc., JAB Dried Fruit Products, Organic Living Superfoods, IQCITRUS – MÉXICO, Xi'an Green Yuan Fruit Powder Biotech Co. Ltd., CIFAL HERBAL Private Ltd, and Del Monte Foods, Inc.

Request For Sample Copy : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3622

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing cases of obesity in the world have pushed individuals to healthy lifestyles and diets, which is expected to drive the growth of the global grapefruit market. For instance, according to World Health Organization, currently, there are more than 650 million obesity cases in the world. A single grapefruit can contain about 75 mg of vitamin C and can be stored in the fridge for up to two weeks. However, it is advisable to allow the fruit to reach room temperature before eating it so that users can enjoy its full flavor. If they are in doubt about whether grapefruit is good, they should consult the doctor and pharmacist for advice. It's an excellent choice for anyone who loves healthy foods and delicious juice. Increasing usage of grapefruit for mitigating other diseases is estimated to propel the growth of the global grapefruit market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, decreasing demand was the worst challenge faced by the global grapefruit market. The demand lessened owing to the reduction in adequate supply, which happened due to transport restrictions and lockdown measures in several nations.

Key Takeaways:

North America is expected to hold a major share of the global grapefruit market, owing to the increasing incidence of obesity in the region. For instance, according to the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), more than 70 million adults in the U.S. are suffering from obesity.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness high growth in the global grapefruit market, owing to the increasing cultivation of grapefruit in the region. For instance, according to NDTV, Tripura, Bangalore, Kerala, and Assam cultivate grapefruit for up to an altitude of around 1500 meters.

Buy Now and Get Instant Discount of USD 2000 for Premium Report : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/3622

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Grapefruit Market, By Variety:

•Red/ Pink

•White

Global Grapefruit Market, By Consumption:

•Direct Intake

•Grapefruit Oil Processing

•Grapefruit Juice Production

•Grapefruit Extracts Production

•Others

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

– Detailed overview of Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭'𝐬 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐨𝐛𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

✤ SWOT Analysis is used to define, assess, and analyse market competition by focusing on the world's major manufacturers. The market is defined, described, and forecasted by type, application, and region.

✤ Examine the potential and advantages of the global and major regional markets, as well as the opportunities and challenges, as well as the constraints and risks.

✤ Determine whether market growth is being driven or hampered by trends and factors.

✤ Stakeholders will be able to assess market potential by identifying high-growth categories.

✤ Conduct a strategic analysis of each submarket's growth trends and contribution to the market.

✤ Competitive developments in the market include expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

✤ To develop a strategic profile of the major players and conduct a thorough analysis of their growth strategies.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝:

✔ In the next seven years, what innovative technology trends should we expect?

✔ Which sub-segment do you believe will grow the fastest over the next few years?

✔ By 2028, which region is predicted to have the largest market share?

✔ What organic and inorganic strategies are businesses employing to gain market share?

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.