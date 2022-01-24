South America Residential Water Treatment Equipment Market Growth with 8.9 % CAGR Predicted till 2019 - 2027

South America Residential Water Treatment Equipment

Residential water treatment is a process mainly done to filter out water across the residential sector for making it safe for drinking and domestic use. This include both physical and chemical separation process to eliminate unwanted elements and contaminants from water.

Competitive Landscape:

South America Residential Water Treatment Equipment Market include Eureka Forbes, Panasonic Corporation, LG Electronics, HUL Pure It, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Ceramica Stefani S.A., Lorenzetti S.A., PSA Industrias Pugliese S. A., Europa Group, Indústria Brasileira de Bebedouros Ltda. S.A.

Key Drivers

Increasing industrialization and growing water pollution in the region is driving growth of the South America residential water treatment equipment market. According to the Water Problems in Latin America, in South America, 40-60 percent of water comes from aquifers that are facing ever-growing pollution from over-mining and agriculture. In Mexico, 102 of the nation’s 653 aquifers are overused, the main source of water for 65 percent of the population.

Rapid urbanization in the region is again augmenting growth of the market. A UN-Habitat report stated that by 2050, 90% of the South American population will be living in cities, and countries such as Brazil may reach this level by 2020. Moreover, over 85% of the population of Argentina, Brazil, and Chile live in urban areas.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic is having widespread economic, social, and political effects on Latin America and the Caribbean. As of November 12, 2021, the region had over 46 million confirmed cases (18.3% of cases worldwide) and more than 1.5 million deaths (30.1% of deaths worldwide). Brazil, Mexico, Peru, Colombia, and Argentina had the region’s highest numbers of deaths. This has negatively impacted growth of the residential water treatment market.

Key Takeaways:

The residential water treatment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period owing to the rise in construction industry in the region. According to the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), the Latin American construction industry continues its recovery and will see a modest strengthening in growth in 2019 with the expectation of a more robust expansion in 2020. Despite increasing trade tensions, policy uncertainty and fiscal pressures that are weighing on the Latin American economies, the construction industry will expand by 1.1% in 2019 and on average 2.6% annually during 2020-2023.

Market Taxonomy:

South America Residential Water Treatment Equipment Market, By Purification Equipment:

Reverse Osmosis

Ultra Violet

Gravity

Faucet Filters

Others

South America Residential Water Treatment Equipment Market, By Country:

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Peru

Venezuela

Rest of South America

