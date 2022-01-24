NEW HAVEN BARRACKS/ Domestic Assault, Interference with Access Emergency Services, Committed in the presence of a child
CASE#: 22B5000172
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Slaney
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802 388 4919
DATE/TIME: 1/23/2022 at 2245 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Shoreham, Vermont
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services and Committed In the Presence of Children
ACCUSED: Connor McCarthy
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shoreham, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 1/23/2022 at approximately 2245 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of an active family fight at a residence in Shoreham, Vermont. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined Connor McCarthy had caused bodily harm to a household member and prevented them from contacting emergency services. These acts were committed in the presence of children. McCarthy was taken into custody without incident and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Per order of the court, McCarthy was detoxed with conditions of release. McCarthy was ordered to appear in Addison Superior Criminal Court on 01/24/2022 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/24/2022 at 1230
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.