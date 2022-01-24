Biotechnology Media, Sera and Reagents Market

The global biotechnology media, sera and reagents market is estimated to reach at $32,974 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.3%.

The global biotechnology media, sera and reagents market was valued at $18,794 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach at $32,974 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025. Biotechnology can be defined as a technological application that uses biological systems, living organisms, and their components to develop innovative products and other technological systems for human welfare. Media, sera and reagents finds their application on several biotechnological research purposes including cancer research, development of biopharmaceuticals, regenerative medicine and other research purposes.

The report helps clients in comprehending the first-hand knowledge of the global market while providing a full-fledged understanding of the regional-level analysis of each segment. At the same time, the study contain in-depth information of the frontrunners that are active in the industry along with their financial agenda, segmental profits, company trends, services/products offerings, and major adopted stratagems.

Based on biotechnology media, sera and reagents market analysis by type, the market is categorized into media, sera and reagents. The reagents segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This was attributed to the fact that reagents find their wide applications in various research areas in biotechnology. For instance, various reagents are used for different research purposes.

Rise in research and development regarding the development of biopharmaceuticals have fueled the growth of the global biotechnology media, sera and reagents industry. In addition, the constant expansion of biopharmaceutical research is anticipated to create surge the demand on the production and supply chain for cell culture media and reagents market.

Based on region, the biotechnology media, sera and reagents market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America dominated the market in 2017, accounting for the highest share, and is anticipated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the increased funding by the government agencies and rise in focus to develop biopharmaceuticals in this region.

The research offers an extensive analysis of key players active in the global Biotechnology Media, Sera and Reagents Market include GE Healthcare, Bio-Rad laboratories Inc., Merck KGaA (Sigma Aldrich), Sartorius AG, HiMedia Laboratories Pvt., Ltd, Lonza Group Ltd, Merck & Co., Inc., Thermofisher Scientific, Corning Incorporated, Becton, Dickinson and Company.

