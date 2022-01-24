PP Jumbo Bags Market Reach US$ 5,011.6 Mn in 2018, registering a CAGR of 5.4% | Berry Global Group

PP Jumbo Bags Market

Jumbo bags are also known as flexible intermediate bulk container (FIBC) that are used to handle and transport material .

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

Jumbo bags are also known as flexible intermediate bulk container (FIBC) that are used to handle and transport material such as food grains, fertilizers, chemicals, and polymers. Polypropylene (PP) which is available in woven fabric is majorly used to produce flexible intermediate bulk container (FIBC).

Competitive Landscape:

PP Jumbo Bags Market include Berry Global Group, Inc., GLOBAL-PAK, Inc., Conitex Sonoco, Material Motion, Inc., Halsted Corporation, Intertape Polymer Group, Mondi Group, Sackmaker J&HM Dickson Ltd., Taihua Group, and Jumbo Bag Ltd. among others.

Key Drivers

Growing demand for convenient packaging material for handling and transportation of materials across industries is driving growth of the PP jumbo bags market. These bags are widely used across food, agriculture, fertilizers, chemicals, and other end-use industries. They have excellent electric insulation, UV stability, durability, high tensile strength, and less shipping cost which makes them ideal for wide-range of industries.

Recyclability is other factor which is again fostering growth of the market. These bags can be recycled completely and further repurposed into various applications such as cables, trays, cables, and auto parts.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The Covid-19 outbreak has had an adverse impact on various industries around the globe. Due to the strict rules and regulations undertaken by government to curb the spread of the infection, companies are looking to function remotely. Moreover, various companies are looking to implement strict measures to operate at minimum risks. Additionally, various companies had shutdowns their manufacturing units which had an adverse impact on jumbo bags market.

Key Takeaways:

The PP jumbo bags market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period owing to recyclability, durability, high tensile strength, and UV stability property which makes them ideal for packaging of industrial material.

Asia Pacific is expected to gain significant growth over the forecast period owing to the high growth of end-user industries such as agriculture, chemical, and food.

GLOBAL PP JUMBO BAGS MARKET TAXONOMY

On the basis of product type, the global PP jumbo bags market is segmented into:

•Regular PP Jumbo Bags

•Anti-static PP Jumbo Bags

•Conductive PP Jumbo Bags

•Others (Dissipative PP Jumbo Bags etc.)

On the basis of capacity, the global PP jumbo bags market is segmented into:

•Up to 750 Kg

•750 – 1500 Kg

•Above 1500 Kg

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

– Detailed overview of Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭'𝐬 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐨𝐛𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

✤ SWOT Analysis is used to define, assess, and analyse market competition by focusing on the world's major manufacturers. The market is defined, described, and forecasted by type, application, and region.

✤ Examine the potential and advantages of the global and major regional markets, as well as the opportunities and challenges, as well as the constraints and risks.

✤ Determine whether market growth is being driven or hampered by trends and factors.

✤ Stakeholders will be able to assess market potential by identifying high-growth categories.

✤ Conduct a strategic analysis of each submarket's growth trends and contribution to the market.

✤ Competitive developments in the market include expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

✤ To develop a strategic profile of the major players and conduct a thorough analysis of their growth strategies.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝:

✔ In the next seven years, what innovative technology trends should we expect?

✔ Which sub-segment do you believe will grow the fastest over the next few years?

✔ By 2028, which region is predicted to have the largest market share?

✔ What organic and inorganic strategies are businesses employing to gain market share?

