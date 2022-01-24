Global Clear Aligners Market Size [2022-2028] worth USD 10.04 Billion, with 19.7% CAGR

Key Companies in Clear Aligners Market are Align Technology, Inc. (San Jose, U.S.) , 3M (Maplewood), U.S.) , Institut Straumann AG (Basel, Switzerland) , Ormco Corporation (Envista) (Brea, U.S.) , 3Shape A/S (Copenhagen, Denmark) , Dentsply Sirona (York, U.S.) , Argen Corporation (San Diego, U.S.) , Henry Schein, Inc. (Melville, U.S.)

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global clear aligners market size is expected to reach USD 10.04 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period. The surging demand for clear aligners in orthodontic treatment can have a tremendous impact on the market growth, states Fortune Business Insights in a report titled, “Clear Aligners Market, 2021-2028.” The market stood at USD 2.41 billion in 2020.

Key Development:

January 2021: Ormco Corporation launched Spark Clear Aligner Release 10. It is most substantial upgrade that includes previously unavailable proprietary features with clear aligner therapy. The company also introduced a suite of enhancements for its Approver software and case management portal, designed to give orthodontists greater start-to-finish control and flexibility for more predictable and efficient treatment planning.





Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/clear-aligners-market-101377





Increasing Supply of Transparent Aligners to Augment Market Growth

The market is projected to increase as a result of collaborations, new doctor training, and technical advances. Major dental product businesses have been acquiring and launching new products in this profitable sector over the last few years. Straumann, for example, bought ClearCorrect LLC in 2017, and Dentsply Sirona bought OraMetrix in 2018. Through a significant focus on R&D, companies focus on developing new goods and improving present product offers. There is a constant attempt to make the goods more comfortable and sanitary and enhance the 3-D modeling software used to develop these products based on patient’s requirements.

Through training, industry participants also boost knowledge of the product's advantages among orthodontics, dentists, and general practitioners. According to a study published in Progress in Orthodontics in 2018, about 45.0 percent of general dentists providing orthodontic treatment supplied transparent aligners, compared to just 19.0 percent who gave brackets.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/clear-aligners-market-101377





Market Segments:

Based on the patient age group, the global market can be segmented into teenagers and adults. Because of the rapid acceptance of these technologically sophisticated goods as a therapy, the adult category held the majority of the clear aligners market share in 2020.

Based on end-user, the market can be segmented into hospitals and dental & orthodontic clinics. Because of the rapid acceptance of these technologically sophisticated goods as a therapy, the adult category held the majority of the global market in 2020. The market is divided into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.





Speak To Our Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/clear-aligners-market-101377





Well-established Orthodontic Clinics to Incite Development to North America

North America's clear aligners market size stood at USD 1.41 billion in 2020, and it is expected to continue to lead the worldwide market during the projected period. The presence of significant firms in the region, such as Align Technology, and rising R&D spending by these important players, are some of the primary reasons contributing to the region's supremacy. Individuals in the region's significant adoption of technologically innovative items are another contributing element.

Align Technology, Inc to Hold the Largest Market Share

Align Technology, Inc. is the dominant player in the global market, and it will continue to be so during the forecast period. This growth may be credited to Invisalign, the company's primary product portfolio, which is the only transparent aligner used to address a range of difficult dental conditions, including adults and teenagers with immature teeth. For instance, Invisalign Stickables, a sort of revolutionary sticker developed for use with the SmartTrack material in Invisalign transparent aligners, will be released in September 2020.





Quick Buy - Clear Aligners Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101377





The Report Lists the Key Companies:

Align Technology, Inc. (San Jose, U.S.)

3M (Maplewood), U.S.)

Institut Straumann AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Ormco Corporation (Envista) (Brea, U.S.)

3Shape A/S (Copenhagen, Denmark)

Dentsply Sirona (York, U.S.)

Argen Corporation (San Diego, U.S.)

Henry Schein, Inc. (Melville, U.S.)





About Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.





Contact Us:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com



