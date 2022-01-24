Colostrum Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% Till 2027 | APS Biogroup, Biostrum Nutritech Pvt

Colostrum Market

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

Colostrum is a nutrient-rich fluid produced by female mammals immediately after giving birth. It is the first milk secreted after parturition. Its biological function is to provide the newborn with immune protection against pathogens and to boost its physiological performance, growth, and development. Colostrum is yellow and thick in consistency or can appear clear and runny. Colostrum is higher in minerals, protein, vitamins, and immunoglobulins. Immunoglobulins provide passive immunity for the baby. When compared with regular breast milk, colostrum is high in protein but lower in sugar, fat, and calories. While, bovine colostrum is highly nutritious and contains more nutrients as compared to regular milk.

Medical importance of colostrum has been gaining high traction across world for the treatment of various health diseases, such as blood infections, cancer, and chronic fatigue syndrome.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global colostrum market are Biotaris B.V., Cuprem Inc, Ingredia Nutritional, NIG Nutritionals Limited, Good Health NZ Products Ltd., Sterling Technology, La Belle, Inc., Biostrum Nutritech Pvt. Ltd., APS Biogroup, and The Saskatoon Colostrum Co.Ltd., among others.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for colostrum supplements and growing use of bovine colostrum around the world is expected to boost growth of the colostrum market during the forecast period. For instance, in April 2021, PanTheryx announced the launch of three new product formulations or formats for its ColostrumOne bovine colostrum ingredient, including extruded soft-chews, soft press, and baked nutrition bars.

Moreover, growing demand for probiotic colostrum products, increased demand for colostrum enriched nutraceutical, and increasing awareness among people about the advantages of bovine colostrum is expected to augment growth of the colostrum market. For instance, in September 2018, Biochem made an addition to their excellent range of animal nutrition products with the official launch of B.I.O.Ig Energy 15% Bovine Colostrum Powders to offer a much higher fat content compared to the existing B.I.O.Ig products.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

After a year of evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is still no specific safe and effective treatment for the disease. Till now, many different strategies have been used to fight against COVID-19 pandemic as a therapeutics or prophylaxis approaches. In May 2020, Surat District Co-operative Milk Producers Union Ltd (SUMUL), India developed ‘cow colostrum powder’, an immunity booster to protect COVID-19 patients, as well as to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Named ‘Sumul Immune Powder’, a powdered supplement made from colostrum aims to enhance immunity of the patients already fighting the deadly infection.

Key Takeaways:

The colostrum market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period owing to the increasing research and development activities. For instance, in October 2021, Portiuncula University Hospital launched colostrum harvesting packs for pregnant women, during National Breastfeeding Week. This initiative will be a game changer in helping women to successfully exclusively breastfeed their babies.

Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the colostrum market owing to the increasing demand for colostrum products or supplements, increasing awareness, growing demand for probiotic colostrum products and colostrum enriched nutraceutical, and increasing use bovine colostrum in these regions. For instance, in August 2020, BoneScience planned to launch its dietary supplement Dr's Grow UP, a natural dietary supplement containing colostrum that will initially be available in the United States and South Korea. BoneScience has the goal to provide 100% natural quality-products that can be beneficial for height growth and overall health.

Market Taxonomy

Global Colostrum Market, By Type:

•Whole Colostrum Powder

•Skim Colostrum Powder

•Specialty Colostrum Powder

Global Colostrum Market, By Application:

•Functional Food & Nutritional Supplements

•Medical Nutrition Foods

•Animal Feed

•Infant Food

•Cosmetics (Personal Care products)

