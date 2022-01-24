Submit Release
KandziorLabs OÜ Acquires Irelands leading software agency YETI.Solutions Ltd.

KandziorLabs Yeti.Solutions

DUBLIN, IRELAND, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KandziorLabs OÜ, a leading and value-oriented specialist for long-term corporate investment and development in SMEs. The preferred address for entrepreneurs with an interest in selling and the first address for investors who want to invest capital in mid-size companies in Germany, Europe, and Asia., has acquired YETI.Solutions, a custom software development company that provides dedicated teams of hotshot engineers. They support and help VC-backed startups and fast-growing tech companies build successful, scalable products that users love. The official announcement was made 2020. The move to acquire YETI.Solutions first started in autumn 2021 to onboard a own software division inside KandziorLabs. The process took four months, and the deal was signed on 21.01.2022.

The merger preserves the strengths of both companies. The qualified and trustworthy support of clients and partners remains the top priority.

It is important to those responsible to maintain, cultivate and further expand speed in a growing sector, customer proximity and client, partner and employee satisfaction.,” said KandziorLabs. “We are a strong partner, on the side of our clients and employees.”

The acquisition of YETI fits into KandziorLabs strategy to expansion of digital action and development of new concepts. By purchasing YETI, we see an opportunity to take an even more active stance on the market.
“We are glad to have found a solid and strong partner in this environment with KandziorLabs and look back positively on the jointly realized projects and future projects.,” said Brian Mousse.

About Yeti.Solutions
Yeti is a custom software development company that provides dedicated teams of hotshot engineers. We help VC-backed startups and fast-growing tech companies build successful, scalable products that users love.

Media Contact:
Brian Mousse
CEO
brian.mousse@yeti.solutions
www.yeti.solutions

Brian Mousse
YETI Solutions Ltd.
+353 1 232 3230
email us here

You just read:

