Dietary Supplements Market exhibiting a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period (2019-2027) | Abbott Laboratories, Amway

Dietary Supplements Market

Dietary supplements are products that are intended to replace specific nutrients in the diet.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , January 24, 2022

Dietary supplements are products that are intended to replace specific nutrients in the diet. They typically contain one or more dietary ingredients such as vitamins, minerals, herbs, botanicals, amino acids, or other compounds. According to the Food and Drug Administration, dietary supplements are considered "foods," meaning they can be consumed without regard to dosage. Depending on the product label, they may be safe or harmful to the consumer. A dietary supplement is a food product that contains a dietary ingredient. These are typically vitamin, mineral, or herbal extracts. Some dietary supplements contain amino acids or are plant-based. They may come in the form of a tablet, liquid, or powder.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global dietary supplements market include Royal DSM N.V., NBTY Inc., DuPont, Amway (Nutrilite), Abbott Laboratories, BASF SE, Herbalife International, GlaxoSmithKline PLC., Bayer AG, and Glanbia Plc.

Drivers

The increasing inclination of consumers towards additional health supplements amidst growing cases of obesity, hypertension, diabetes, and others as a result of hectic lifestyles is expected to augment the growth of the dietary supplements market during the forecast period.

Moreover, the rising prevalence of malnutrition in under-developed countries combined with the growing government initiatives to promote consumption of dietary supplements is expected to boost the growth of the dietary supplements market over the forecast period.

Summary of the COVID-19 Aftermath

The inception of the COVID-19 crisis has catalyzed the prospects of the global dietary supplements market. The pandemic-driven surge in demand for immunity-boosting supplements to combat virus transmission has positively influenced the market. On top of that, the advent of remote drug delivery services is further brightening the future of the market.

Key Takeaways

The dietary supplements market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand from the working population and an increasing number of suppliers. For instance, in September 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted around 278 current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) inspections across U.S. facilities manufacturing dietary supplements.

In the cluster of regions, the North American region is at the vanguard position for the global dietary supplements market, at the helm of increasing demand for vitamins and multi-vitamins and the presence of major pharmaceutical players.

In parallel, the Asia Pacific region has the potential to exceed expectations for the global dietary supplements market on account of an increasing number of healthcare start-ups focused on delivering online supplements and a large consumer base.

