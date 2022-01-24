Sodium Sulfide Market Size Expected to Reach CAGR of 3.4% till 2027 | Solvay S.A., Longfu Group

Sodium Sulfide Market

Sodium sulfide is a chemical compound with a chemical formula Na2S.

Market Overview:

Sodium sulfide is a chemical compound with a chemical formula Na2S. It is widely used across textile and pulp and paper industries, water treatment, and chemical manufacturing processes, such as manufacturing of sulfur dyes, rubber chemicals, and oil recovery. It can be also used to produce leather products and elastic synthetic products. Moreover, sodium sulphate is used as finning agent to manufacture glass as it helps to refrain the bubble formation by picking up the scums. Sodium sulfide is commonly used for the reduction in the application of sulphur dyes on cotton. Sodium sulfide plays an essential role in the organic chemistry industry.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global sodium sulfide market are Longfu Group, Xintai Wanhe Chemical Co.Ltd, Inner Mongolia Lichuan Chemical Co., Ltd, Solvay S.A., Changsha Vahenry Chemical Co., Ltd., Nafine Chemical Industry Group Co., Ltd, Shenzhou Jiaxin Chemical Co., Ltd, Sichuan Shenhong Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Tessenderlo Group, and China Nafine Group International Co Ltd., among others.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for clean water and increasing number of water treatment plants worldwide is expected to propel growth of the sodium sulfide market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the United Nations, almost half the world's population will be living in areas of high water stress by 2030. Thus, water and wastewater treatment infrastructure is expected to develop significantly in the coming years, worldwide. This in turn is expected to increase the demand for sodium sulfide worldwide.

Moreover, increasing demand for leather products is expected to propel growth of the sodium sulfide market. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), total leather and leather products export from India stood at US$ 5.07 billion in 2019-20. U.S., Germany, U.K., Italy, and France were the major markets for Indian leather products during April 2019 to March 2020. India is one of the leading exporter of leather products in the world.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Sodium sulfide is wieldy used in pulp & paper industry, chemical processing, water treatment, leather processing, ore processing, and others (food preservatives, etc.), among others. But, the pandemic has severely affected these industries, as many projects were halted (in 2020) due to lockdown regulations, labor shortage, and lack of funds. Moreover, the pandemic has affected both the production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption. This in turn is expected to hinder the demand for sodium sulfide worldwide.

Key Takeaways:

The sodium sulfide market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for sodium sulfate in various end-use industries. For instance, in April 2021, Bader Leather opened a new tannery in Rosslyn, South Africa. Bader Leather is one of the leading supplier of quality leather to the automotive industry. This in turn is expected to increase the demand for sodium sulfide.

Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the sodium sulfide market owing to the rising usage of sodium sulfide, growing pulp and paper industry, booming textile sector, growing production of leather, increasing demand for clean water, and government initiatives for wastewater treatment. For instance, according to the National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF) USA, in many areas of the U.S., the demand for freshwater is expected to increase while supplies decrease due, in part, to a changing climate. Moreover, according to IBEF, the Indian leather industry accounts for around 12.93% of the world's leather production of hides/skins. In April 2021, export of leather and leather products stood at US$ 289.57 million.

