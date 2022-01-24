Increased Awareness Regarding Electric Vehicles to Augment Well for the Growth of Neodymium Market
Neodymium Market Demand, Growth and Sales Forecast 2022-2032ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Neodymium Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Neodymium over the Forecast Period 2022-2032
Neodymium (atomic symbol: Nd) is a rare earth element; however, contrary to the group’s name, neodymium is the third most abundant metal in the Earth’s crust, having an abundance of about 28–38 parts per million. Neodymium is found in ore minerals such as monazite and bastnasie and is commercially extracted by solvent extraction and ion exchange processes. Neodymium is soft and silver in nature but changes its color based on the surrounding light due to the fluorescent effects.
The latest report by Fact.MR, examines the Neodymium market demand, growth opportunities and Neodymium market size and share. The report tracks Neodymium sales in over 20 countries, highlighting the variance and unique set of conditions that are unique to every market. The study analyzes Neodymium market key trends that are currently determining the overall growth.
Neodymium Market: Segmentation
The neodymium market can be segmented on the basis of application and end use industry.
On the basis of application, the neodymium market has been segmented into,
Catalyst
Magnet
Sintered magnets
Bonded magnets
Glass
Ceramics
Lasers
Others
On the basis of end use industry, the neodymium market has been segmented into,
Consumer electrical and electronics
Automotive
Energy
Medicinal
Others
Key questions answered in Neodymium Market Survey Report:
What is the current scenario and key trends in Neodymium Market?
What are the key strategies companies are adopting to increase their consumer base?
What are the key categories within the Neodymium segments and their future potential?
What are the major Neodymium Market drivers and their expected impact during the short, medium, and long terms?
What is the Neodymium Market size and what are the opportunities for the key players?
Neodymium Market: Market Participants
Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global neodymium market include
Neo Performance Materials Inc.
Lynas Corporation Ltd
GanZhou QianDong Rare Earths Group Co.,Ltd.
China Minmetals Rare Earth Co. Ltd.
Arafura Resources Ltd.
Alkane Resources Ltd.
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data.
Essential Takeaways from the Market Report
Comparison of prominent players operating in the market.
Identification of Neodymium market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global Market
Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players.
Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators.
Impact of the various factors on the value chain of the market.
Evaluation of current Neodymium market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.
Neodymium Market: Regional Outlook
Majority of rare earth metals, including neodymium, are produced in China. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, China accounts for over 75–80% of the global supply. The wide dependence on China for neodymium will create a state of unrest if the country restricts its international trade. However, being a WTO member, the China Ministry of Commerce announced that the country would not put any limitations on neodymium’s export. On the other hand, China did put an internal limit on the mining of neodymium. Outside China, Australia is the second largest producer of neodymium, followed by the African nation, Burundi. North America, followed by Europe, is expected to be a big market for neodymium, due to the rising demand for electric vehicles in the region. The electronics industry in Japan is booming and thus, the demand for neodymium is expected to rise in the near future. However, China is pegged to remain the largest producer as well as consumer for neodymium.
The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:
Neodymium Market Drivers, Segments and Restraints.
Neodymium Market Survey and Dynamics
Neodymium Market Size & Demand
Neodymium Key Trends/Issues/Challenges
Neodymium Sales, Competition & Companies involved
