Young Adult Adventure Novel Portrays Medieval Hero’s Journey
Richard Watkins' "A Wicked Winter" follows youth's rise to knighthood, discovery of incredible powersAUSTRALIA, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With his novel, author Richard Watkins takes readers back to medieval times to follow youths as they grow up and search for meaning and glory in their lives - by striving to become knights. A swashbuckling tale of heroism awaits young adult readers in the pages of "A Wicked Winter."
The story unfolds in the 12th century, in the country of Noediem, following young Francois Cassel as he squires for the knight Lauchant who goes with a company of the King's Guard to the southern regions to repulse raiding bands from neighboring Ballenrue. The knight is injured in an engagement with the Ballenrue, but Francois discovers hidden reserves of strength and unnatural powers, terrifying the raiders and making them flee. This leads to his recognition by none other than King Rochfer of Noediem, who knights him for his deeds but sends him to the high priests to learn about the abilities he displayed.
Unfortunately, an alleged misdemeanor leads the priest to banish Francois, who wanders westward into Wuntegrun, a country being ravaged by packs of marauding wolves. Francois believes that these creatures are under the sway of a greater power and seeks out the dark wizard Dreah-Gleig to put an end to the horror. At the same time, the Ballenrue raiders are on his trail, seeking to exact revenge upon Francois.
Set in a realm similar to medieval Europe, with analogues to France, the Vikings and other areas and people, while playing loose with the setting that allows for fantastical elements, "A Wicked Winter" promises to engage and enthrall fans of both historical fiction and fantasy.
"I wrote this book out of a desire to explore themes of medieval adventure, dark wizardry and a keen interest in Vikings." Watkins says. "'A Wicked Winter' is the first book in the Francois Cassel trilogy. 2022 will see the publication of 'The Secret Face,' and 'The Chalcedony Axe,' which will complete the trilogy."
About the Author
Richard Watkins loves military history. He has spent 50 years working as a professional tax consultant while traveling the world, driving rally cars and serving as a navigator, and being a medieval reenactor. Watkins has developed a strong love of wild and desolate places and circumstances that demand great human endurance. He is a member of the Historical Novel Society of Australia and has been writing all his life, recently publishing the gothic mystery novel, "The Dead Mrs McIntyre." He has two adult daughters and lives in the Southern Highlands of New South Wales. There, he and his artist wife have converted a 140-year-old stone church into their private library and art gallery.
BookTrail Agency
BookTrail Agency
+1 888-446-3094
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn