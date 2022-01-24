Contract Catering Market To Reach US$ 355.6 billion by 2027 | CAGR: 5.8%

Contract Catering Market

Contract Catering is a business relationship between a client and a catering service.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

Contract Catering is a business relationship between a client and a catering service. In most cases, a contract will specify the services that will be provided and how much money will be paid to the caterer. In addition, the contract should define the food items that will be served and should include provisions for dietary restrictions or other special requests.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global contract catering market include, Aramark Corporation, CH&Co Catering Group Limited, Compass Group PLC, Elior Group SA, Mitie Group plc., Rhubarb Food Design Limited., Sodexo S.A., United Enterprises Co. Ltd., and Westbury Street Holdings Limited.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for catering services is expected to propel growth of the global contract catering market over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2020, Mount Charles won a €10 million contract to provide food and drink services to Maynooth University, Ireland.

Moreover, increasing contract catering sales is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, according to the latest edition of CGA’s Contract Caterer Tracker, contract catering sales during the period July to September 2021 increased by 52% when compared to 2020.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Globally, as of 6:16pm CET, 1 December 2021, there have been 262,178,403 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,215,745 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 29 November 2021, a total of 7,772,799,316 vaccine doses have been administered. The demand for healthy food has increased as consumers become more health conscious. This is creating a new market for contract catering. This means that companies must rethink their processes in order to stay competitive post COVID-19.

Key Takeaways

Increasing demand for catering services is expected to propel growth of the global contract catering market over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2020, Green & Fortune, an event management company, won £15 million catering contract from Central Hall Westminster, England.

Major players operating in the global contract catering market are focused on adopting partnership strategies. For instance, in July 2020, Aramark partnered with The Urban League of Philadelphia to provide 500,000 meals to qualified recipients in the Philadelphia area.

