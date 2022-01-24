Enterprise Social Networks And Online Communities Market 2022 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast to 2028

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

Global enterprise social networks and online communities market is estimated to be valued at US$ 5,539.0 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 16.5 % by 2028

Enterprise social networking lays emphasis on the use of social networks among people who share business interests or activities. This facility is usually used in enterprises wherein it encompasses modifications to the corporate intranet and other classic software platforms. Enterprise social networks offer a number of benefits including document collaboration, enhanced employee communication, and establishing healthy discussions among employees. Organizations are implementing this platform to collaborate with external and internal parties to exchange organizational information.

Major Key players in this Market:

· Microsoft Corporation

· Socialtext Inc.

· Google Inc.

· IBM Corporation

· Zyncro tech

· SL

· Cisco Systems

· TIBCO Software

· VMWare Inc.

· Jive Software

· Salesforce.com

Drivers & Trends

Content analytics play a vital role in the expansion of a business. Analytics allows a company to monitor social interactions related to products or services being offered. Companies make decisions on the basis of information provided by analytics tools related to product trends, growth, and challenges affecting the performance of products in the market. Hence, these factors are expected to propel growth of the global enterprise social networks and online communities market during the forecast period. For instance, Alcatel-Lucent, an IT and telecom company, is using enterprise social networking applications to analyze data and perform various analytical observations to understand problems and challenges.

Enterprise Social Networks And Online Communities Market Segments covered:

By Enterprise Type:

· Small Enterprise

· Medium Enterprise

· Large Enterprise

By Industry Type:

· Healthcare

· BFSI

· IT and Telecom

· Government

· Retail and Consumer Goods

Regional Classification

The Enterprise Social Networks And Online Communities market study provides analysis as well as market forecasts on a regional and worldwide scale. In-depth coverage of the paper includes the numerous growth possibilities and recent trends in five regions: Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). An in-depth assessment was conducted covering each area in terms of the prevailing trends, prognosis, and various prospects that are projected to favourably impact the market in the long run. The research also provides the most recent information on technology advancements and growth possibilities based on the geographical scene.

Method of Research

The report provides first-hand information performed by key players using quantitative & qualitative assessment as per the parameters of the Porter’s Five Force Model. It throws light on the macro-economic indicators, parent market trends, and growth factors. Primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) & secondary researches (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been carried out to provide a better understanding of the market. The data used in the report has passed multi-step verification to assure both the authenticity as well as the quality of the insight that is provided. Bottom-up & top-down approaches are also used for ensuring the credibility of the valuations and market segments.

