Immunoprecipitation Market Trends, On-going Demand, Opportunities, Segmentation, and Forecast till 2028

Market Size – USD 621.96 million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.2%, Market Trends – Scientific developments in genetic and biological therapies

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global immunoprecipitation market size is expected to reach USD 922.26 Million by 2028 and register a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing research programs in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, rise in R&D collaborations between academic institutes and pharmaceutical companies, and technological advancements in immunoprecipitation techniques are among some of the key factors fueling market revenue growth. Rising need for identifying antigens related to autoimmune diseases, surge in research activities in the areas of immunotherapy, genomics, drug development, and personalized medicine, and increased investments in biopharmaceutical research & development activities are other factors supporting global market growth. Rising demand for advanced immunoprecipitation testing to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and central nervous disorders is another major factor expected to fuel global immunoprecipitation market growth going ahead.

Immunoprecipitation (IP) refers to the technique that involves precipitation of a protein antigen using an antibody that binds to that particular protein. The process involves immobilization of a specific antibody to a solid support such as agarose resin or magnetic particles to purify the antigens. Immunoprecipitation is extensively used to isolate the target protein antigen and determine its structure, expression, and modification state. Co-immunoprecipitation (Co-IP), individual protein immunoprecipitation, Chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP), and RNA Immunoprecipitation (RIP) are the most widely used immunoprecipitation types. ChIP assays are used to identify DNA-binding proteins’ genomic regions, while RNA immunoprecipitation identifies RNA-binding proteins using techniques such as cDNA and RT-PCR sequencing.

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector is rapidly growing over the recent years and is expected to witness vast changes due to current coronavirus outbreak. Factors such as rapid developments in the healthcare and medical sector, improvements in the healthcare infrastructure and facilities, rising healthcare expenditure and increasing adoption of telemedicine and ambulatory care services are fueling market growth. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities, increasing preference for personalized medicines and point of care diagnosis and home care settings.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Immunoprecipitation market is extremely competitive and consists of several market players operating at global and regional levels. Key players are focusing on adopting various strategies such as R&D investments product launches, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships to gain robust footing in the market and expand their product portfolio.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

• Based on product type, the reagents segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global immunoprecipitation market in 2020. Increasing use of antibodies, buffers, and beads for immunoprecipitation procedures, escalating demand for advanced IP assays for antigen isolation and purification, and increasing usage of agarose and magnetic beads in protein purification are some of the key factors expected to continue to drive revenue growth of this segment.

• Academic & research institutes segment accounted for substantially large revenue share in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Robust growth of this segment is attributed to increasing research and development activities in the fields of molecular biology and genomics, growing research collaborations among global academic institutions, and considerable government investments in academic R&D programs.

• North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, owing to surging government investments in R&D activities in the life sciences industry, increasing research collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and academic institutions, and rising number of COVID-19 infections and deaths in countries in the region. The Asia Pacific immunoprecipitation market is expected to register highest revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Steady growth of the market in the region is attributed to increased government investments in pharmaceutical and biotechnological R&D activities, rising adoption of personalized medicine, and availability of state-of-the-art healthcare infrastructure in the region.

• The key players of the global immunoprecipitation market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbkine Scientific Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, BioLegend, Cell Signaling Technology, Abcam, GenScript Biotech Corporation, Rockland Immunochemicals, Geno Technology, and Takara Bio.

Find the extensive Report Description, TOC and Table of Figure @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/immunoprecipitation-market

For the purpose of this report, the global immunoprecipitation market is segmented based on type, product type, end-use, and region:

By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Individual protein immunoprecipitation

• Chromatin Immunoprecipitation (ChIP)

• Co-immunoprecipitation (Co-IP)

• RNA Immunoprecipitation (RIP)

• Others

By Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Kits

• Accessories

• Reagents

• Antibodies

o Primary Antibodies

o Secondary Antibodies

• Beads

o Agarose Beads

o Magnetic Beads

• Buffers

By End-use (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

• Academic & Research Institutes

• Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

• Others

