Protein Expression Market Size, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2028

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global protein expression market is expected to reach USD 6.07 Billion in 2028 and register a robust revenue CAGR of 13.5% over the forecast period, according to latest report published by Reports and Data. Key factors driving global market revenue growth are technological advancements in molecular genetics and rising demand for biologics. In addition, increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases such as diabetes, multiple sclerosis, and cancer is expected to boost market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Protein expression is a process in which proteins are synthesized, modified, and regulated inside living organisms. It has become a vital laboratory technique in molecular biology, biochemistry, and protein research. Protein expression can be achieved by modifying gene expression and this includes 3 steps, namely, translation, transcription, and post-translational modification. It is widely used in therapeutics and industrial applications to treat various chronic and autoimmune diseases. This market is significantly driven by factors such as rising number of contract research organizations, increasing preference for outsourcing services, and enhancement of healthcare infrastructure and research facilities. Increasing demand for therapeutic proteins, higher healthcare and research expenditure, and rising number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across the globe are some other factors driving the global market growth.

However, factors such as stringent regulatory norms, shortage of funds for research, lack of skilled healthcare professionals in research institutes, especially in developing countries, and high cost of protein expression reagents and instruments are factors that could hamper global market growth during the forecast period.

The pharma and healthcare sector is rapidly growing in the recent past and is expected to register substantial revenue share over the forecast period of 2028. Factors such as technological developments in the healthcare and pharma field, improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure are key factors boosting market growth. The market dynamics have completely changed after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases, high occurrence of diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular disorders and rising number of accidents across the globe are fueling growth of the global Protein Expression market. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities, high adoption of personalized medicines and ongoing research on drug discovery are further boosting market growth.

The report is curated using extensive primary and secondary research which is thoroughly evaluated by industry experts and professionals. Advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, and investment return analysis are used to obtain the report data. This data is represented through various diagrams, graphs, tables, and charts to help the reader understand the market dynamics accurately. The report also provides information about each market player, its global position, business expansion plan financial status, license agreement, and product and services portfolio.

Some key highlights from the report:

• Among expression systems, prokaryotic systems segment is expected to account for significant revenue share between 2021 and 2028, owing to increasing R&D activities, high usage of prokaryotic systems in biologics for production of drugs, and increasing preference for prokaryotic systems due to high production capacity at minimal costs.

• Reagents segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Factors such as rising demand for reagents and tools in research centers and pharmaceutical companies, increasing R&D activities in the field of protein expression, and rising demand for biologics are expected to boost revenue growth of this segment.

• Based on application, therapeutics segment is expected to register significantly high revenue share during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for therapeutic proteins such as insulin, enzymes, interferon, and monoclonal antibiotics for treating chronic diseases, increasing cases of chronic diseases, and rising investments in research & development activities.

• Based on end-use, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to account for largest revenue share between 2021 and 2028. Factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe, technological advancements in protein expression systems, ongoing research-based activities, and rising investments in research & development activities are factors expected to boost revenue growth of this segment.

• North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global protein expression market over the forecast period, owing to growing prevalence of chronic illnesses, presence of leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, well-developed healthcare infrastructure and research centers, and rising number of research-based activities. In addition, rising demand for biologics and increasing preference for precision medicine are other factors supporting North America market revenue growth.

• Asia Pacific is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as funds offered by various private and public organizations, improving healthcare infrastructure, and presence of a high patient pool. In addition, rising number of contract research organizations and increasing research activities on protein expression are boosting Asia Pacific market revenue growth.

• Some major companies profiled in the market report are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Merck KGaA, Promega Corporation, New England Biolabs, Qiagen, Takara Bio, Inc., Sino Biological Inc., Genscript Biotech Corporation, ProteoGenix., Bioneer Corporation, Peak Proteins Ltd., Oxford Expression Technologies Ltd., ARTES Biotechnology GmbH and Synthetic Genomics Inc.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global protein expression market based on expression system, product, application, end-use, and region:

Expression Systems Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

• Prokaryotic expression Systems

o Escherichia coli Systems

o Others

• Mammalian cell Systems

• Insect cell systems

o Baculovirus Expression Systems

o Others

• Yeast Systems

o Kluyveromyces Lactis Systems

o Saccharomyces Systems

o Pichia Systems

o Others

• Cell-free Expression Systems

• Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

• Reagents

• Competent Cells

• Expression Vectors

• Services

• Instruments

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

• Therapeutic

• Industrial

• Research

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Academic & Research Institutes

• Contract Research Organizations

• Others

Regional Outlook:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

