Industry expert and Member of the board of directors of VSY Biotechnology, Can Ongen had an interview

We currently have many exciting new products at different stages of development, including a new kind of intraocular lens with improved optical performance, new raw materials, and various formulations”LEINFELDEN, ECHTERDINGEN , GERMANY, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry expert and Member of the board of directors of VSY Biotechnology, Can Ongen was interviewed by Ophthalmology Breaking News, which delivers cutting-edge information to ophthalmologists and promotes ongoing education by sharing significant technological advances and surgical pearls as well as covering essential topics such as complications management, and practice management.
Can Ongen is an industry leader, and member of the board of directors of VSY Biotechnology, an innovative and fast-growing biotechnology company with its headquarters in Germany. VSY Biotechnology develops, manufactures, and sells IOLs, OVDs, and delivery systems to over 80 markets globally. Can has over three decades of experience as an expert in consumer behavior and the development and selling of high-quality medical devices, surgical implants, capital equipment, and pharmaceuticals, having served in senior executive global commercial and marketing roles for Alcon, Nestlé Skin Health, and Galderma.
OBM: How has COVID-19 impacted your business? How was VSY Biotechnology’s performance at the close of 2021?
CO: while our focus on innovation-led growth for VSY Biotechnology has remained the same, there is no denying that the pandemic affected us as was the case with every other company in the industry; it was very challenging, particularly during the first six months. However, we reacted quickly and took the necessary measures to confront the challenges posed by the pandemic: we reallocated our resources to improve digitization as well as internal and external communication and increased our investments in creating new products. As a result, we closed 2021 with mid-teen organic sales and EBITDA growth while investing significantly in R&D, systems, and organization. We expect to see the results of these investments in our short and medium-term sales figures and profits.
OBM: Can you please tell us about VSY Biotechnology’s recently launched product developed in line with the brand new ‘Golden Ratio in Spectacle Independence concept’ which utilizes Sinusoidal Vision Technology?
CO: We introduced the concept of “Golden Ratio in IOL Technology” with our Acriva Trinova Pro C Pupil Adaptive® IOL. A world’s first, this technology is designed to provide patients with a high quality of vision at all distances and in all possible light conditions. This new lens uses patented Sinusoidal Vision Technology (SVT), designed to distribute effective and efficient light energy into near and intermediate distances while maintaining distance visual acuity due to minimized light loss in the diffraction orders. The technological advances of Trinova Pro C Pupil Adaptive® IOL enable surgeons to achieve excellent visual outcomes, minimize spectacle dependency and maximize patient satisfaction after cataract surgery. Although trifocal lenses are the most effective option for gaining freedom from wearing glasses, dysphotopsia such as halos and glare cause visual difficulties and typically represent significant disadvantages for these types of lenses. The Acriva Trinova Pro C Pupil Adaptive® is a trifocal lens that resolves dependency on spectacles by utilizing the highest retinal light and pupil adaptive design and achieves significantly less glare and halos. Thanks to this innovation, not only can patients expect a lifetime of saving money as spectacle dependence is eliminated, but they can also enjoy improved overall vision.
OBM: How is VSY Biotechnology’s R&D product pipeline progressing?
CO: VSY has one of the biotechnology industry’s most competitive pipelines. We currently have many exciting new products at different stages of development, including a new kind of intraocular lens with improved optical performance, new raw materials, and various formulations. These represent innovative solutions to significantly improve treatment standards and patients’ quality of life globally.
OBM: What is your vision for future growth? Can you identify the specific growth areas?
CO: High technology/premium IOLs, newly formulated OVDs, and delivery systems are featured in our short and mid-term product pipelines. Moreover, we are planning to expand our business into new geographic areas and markets within the framework of our 5-year strategic plan. I should also mention that VSY Biotechnology is investing significantly in MDR and MDSAP programs. Our ambition is to have a more substantial presence with high technology products in key markets and regions. Our rich technology product pipeline combined with our business expansion strategy will help us achieve our goal of becoming a unicorn company.
OBM: What are VSY Biotechnology’s plans for 2022?
CO: The industry is still experiencing the adverse effects of the pandemic, even if these effects are not as severe as last year. The issue is no longer ‘how to deal with the current pandemic challenges’ but whether one is prepared to navigate the post-pandemic phase; this includes the development and launching of new products and having a ready and agile supply chain team as well as robust partnerships. VSY Biotechnology will continue to invest in its organization through marketing and regulatory affairs activities and strengthen its regional presence in key markets. We will launch two new products shortly and open two new regional affiliates, and we will focus on HCP training, cultivating our business partnerships, and customer development. 2022 will be an extremely busy and exciting year for us as we further strengthen our ability to serve patients and healthcare professionals worldwide through inspiring innovation.
OBM: Thank you very much, Can, and we wish you and VSY Biotechnology a prosperous 2022.
