Depth Filtration Market Size To Reach USD 3.78 Billion By 2028 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Rising application of depth filters in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical research

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global depth filtration market size is expected to reach USD 3.78 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.3%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing trend of single-use technologies, growing application of depth filters in healthcare and food & beverages sector, and rapid adoption of disposable filters across various industrial verticals are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Rising R&D expenditure to develop novel drugs and increasing deployment and expansion of wastewater purification plants are also expected to contribute to market growth over the forecast period.

Depth filters use porous filtration medium to retain particles throughout the medium instead of just on the surface of the medium. Depth filters, characterized by multiple porous layers, are generally used to capture solid contaminants from liquid phase. Key advantage of depth filters is that they can attain high-quality of particles without compromising separation efficiency. Depth filters are extensively used in downstream purification for cell culture and turbid feed streams clarification before they can be loaded onto chromatography columns. Due to its low cost and convenient usage, depth filtration is widely used for clarification of cell culture harvests and this is expected to boost adoption of depth filters in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and sectors, and further drive revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Increasing demand for clean and high-quality filter products in the biopharmaceutical industry and increasing use of filters in production of active pharmaceutical ingredients is also expected to contribute to growth of the market over the forecast period. However, high initial costs of production facilities and development of alternative processes is expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

To Gain Access to an all-inclusive PDF Sample Report, Click Here: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3977

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector is rapidly expanding in terms of revenue in the recent years and is expected to register robust CAGR over the forecast period of 2028. Factors such as rapid advancements in the pharma and healthcare sector, adoption of latest technologies, tools and equipment, emergence of various new diseases and improvements in healthcare facilities and infrastructure. In addition, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing per capita income in the developing countries and favorable reimbursement policies are fueling market growth. Increasing funds by various public and private sectors and increasing investments to develop enhanced products and devices are also boosting market growth. Moreover, increasing preference for ambulatory services and point of care services, and increasing funds for research centers and hospitals for drug discovery is expected to fuel market growth going ahead.

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides details about competitive landscape of global Depth Filtration market focusing on every market player, its global position, revenue generation product portfolio, company overview, financial planning and business expansion plans. The global Depth Filtration market is quite competitive and comprises various key players at global and regional levels. Key players are investing in research and development activities, and strategizing various plans such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, new product launches, to enhance their product base and strengthen their market position.

Grab Your Report at an Impressive Discount! Please Click Here: https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3977

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

• Diatomaceous Earth (DE) segment is expected to account for significant revenue share over the forecast period owing to increasing application in water filtration and treatment processes and in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries and sectors.

• Cartridge filter segment is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period, attributable to its enhanced capacity to retain dirt and long service life. Cartridge filters offer a reliable, robust, high-performance, and cost-effective solution for industrial purposes and this is expected to further contribute to revenue growth of this segment.

• Healthcare segment is expected to register considerable revenue growth over the forecast period owing to increasing application of depth filters in water filtration for medical purposes, and from hemodialysis to wound cleaning.

• North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to robust presence of key manufacturers and suppliers, rapid development of food and beverage and healthcare industries, and increasing adoption of single-use technologies.

• Key companies operating in the market include Merck KGaA, 3M Company, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Amazon Filters Ltd., Pall Corporation, Eaton Corporation PLC, Sartorius AG, Filtrox AG, Graver Technologies, LLC, Donaldson Company, Inc., Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, GE Healthcare, 3M, Membrane Solutions, and Allied Filter Systems Ltd.

• In May 2020, Eaton Corporation launched BECODISC BXS and BX3 ranges to enable users to perform pre-filtration and fine filtration processes using one unit. The new filters in the BX3 range are made from the company’s premium depth filter sheets made up of cellulose.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/depth-filtration-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global depth filtration market based on media type, product, end-use, and region:

Media Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

• Cellulose

• Activated Carbon

• Diatomaceous Earth

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

• Cartridge Filters

• Capsule Filters

• Sheet Filters

• Filter Modules

• Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

• Healthcare

• Food & Beverages

• Water Filtration

• Others

Regional Outlook:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of LATAM)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3977

Thank you for reading the research report. We also provide report customization as per client request. Kindly contact us to know more about this customization feature and our team will offer you with the best suited report.

Browse More Reports:

Fibrinogen Concentrate Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/fibrinogen-concentrate-market-size-to-reach-usd-4-19-billion-in-2028-says-reports-and-data-/

Biopsy Devices Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/biopsy-devices-market-size-to-reach-usd-3-69-billion-in-2028-noted-reports-and-data/

Creatinine Measurement Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/creatinine-measurement-market-size-to-value-at-usd-841-01-million-in-2028/

Point of Care Glucose Testing Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/point-of-care-glucose-testing-market-size-to-reach-usd-8-17-billion-in-2028-says-reports-and-data-/

Transfer Membrane Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/transfer-membrane-market-size-to-reach-usd-204-75-million-in-2028-noted-reports-and-data/

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

