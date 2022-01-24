FORMER NEW YORK STATE SENATE CANDIDATE INTENDS TO SEEK LIBERTARIAN PARTY NOMINATION FOR STATEWIDE RACE

Thomas Quiter, a 2020 New York State Senate candidate for District 52, has been approached by the Libertarian Party of New York’s leadership to seek nomination for a statewide race. Thomas intends to support The Libertarian Party, including multi-time gubernatorial candidate Larry Sharpe. Nominations for LPNY’s candidates will be solidified at their convention during February 19th-20th in Albany at 16 Wolf Road, Holiday Inn Express.

Quiter’s 2020 campaign gained nationwide traction within the Libertarian Party, which he believes is part of the reason why leadership reached out, urging him to run for higher office.

“I intend to capitalize upon my success in 2020, carry a message that resonates with everyone, and remind the people that their government belongs in their hands only. They are the power, and they are the solution”, says Quiter.

Thomas Daniel Quiter is a 2022 candidate for office. He ran for New York State Senate in 2020 within District 52, claiming nearly 13%, garnering almost 14,000 votes.

