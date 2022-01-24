Compound Management Market To Reach USD 1,212.9 Million By 2028 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Expanding biobanking sector along with growing pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global compound management market size is expected to reach USD 1,212.9 million by 2028 and register a CAGR of 17% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Steady global market revenue growth is primarily attributed to increasing drug discovery and development programs worldwide, rise in sample storage and transportation activities, growing need for compound management outsourcing services, and expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. Some other significant market growth-influencing factors are growing emphasis on outsourcing chemical and biological samples, increasing pharmaceutical R&D activities, rising focus on biobanking, and surge in research collaborations among universities and research institutes and pharmaceutical companies. However, inaccurate management and lack of expertise in compound management are some of the key factors expected to restrain global market revenue growth to some extent going ahead.

Compound management, also known as compound control, refers to the advanced management of chemical libraries and various biological samples used in drug discovery and development. The key functions of compound management include collection, storage, monitoring, and quality preservation of compounds. Moreover, it renews outdated chemicals, manages robotics used to fetch chemicals, and maintains databases. Compound management ensures the safety, purity, shelf life, and integrity of compounds, and also helps obtain precise results in assays, experiments, and high-throughput screening. Surging adoption of automated compound management and storage systems and increased government funding for healthcare research & development activities are the other key factors driving market growth.

Key Offerings of the Global Compound Management Market Report:

• Deep insights into the Compound Management market landscape

• Key details about the regional segmentation of the Compound Management market

• Analysis of the crucial market trends with regards to both current and emerging trends

• Extensive overview of the key manufacturers and prominent players of the industry

• Comprehensive study of the market segmentation and recent developments

Market Dynamics:

Ongoing efforts of key players to develop advanced therapeutics and drugs, rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, additive manufacturing, ad blockchain technologies, among others, and growing focus on precision medicine have led to rapid changes in the pharma and healthcare industry. Legalization and acceptance of medical marijuana, rising focus on connected devices in healthcare sector, and popularization of beyond-the-pill have further revolutionized the healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has played a crucial role in the progress of healthcare industry with rapid shift in focus on preventive healthcare, increasing awareness about health and wellness, growth of telemedicine and teleconsultation, and rapid adoption of advanced technologies to cater to the growing patient pool.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape of the market to offer key insights about the key companies operating in the market. The section discusses in detail the initiatives and innovations adopted by the key players to gain a strong foothold in the market. It also provides insights into mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements, among others to offer a better understanding of the market.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

• Among the type segments, the products segment is expected to account for dominant revenue share contribution to the global compound management market over the forecast period. Rising demand for automated compound management and storage systems worldwide and optimal efficiency and reliability offered by these systems are some key factors fueling revenue growth of this segment.

• Among the application segments, the drug discovery segment accounted for dominant revenue share in the global compound management market in 2020. Robust revenue growth of this segment can be attributed to technological advancements in drug discovery and development techniques and considerable investments by governments worldwide in the pharmaceutical industry for drug discovery.

• The compound management market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Rise in drug development activities, rising prevalence of life-threatening and chronic diseases, increasing imports and exports of pharmaceutical drugs, and rising number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in countries in the region are factors expected to drive Asia Pacific market growth.

• BioAscent, Beckman Coulter Inc., Evotec, Hamilton Company, Brooks Life Sciences, Titian Service Limited, LiCONiC Systems, TTP Labtech, AXXAM S.p.A., and Tecan are major companies operating in the global compound management

For the purpose of this study, the global compound management market has been segmented based on type, sample type, application, end-use, and region:

By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Products

o Automated Compound/Sample Storage Systems

o Automated Liquid Handling Systems

o Others

• Services

• Outsourcing Services

• Others

By Sample Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Chemical Compounds

• Biological Samples

• Others

By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Drug Discovery

• BioBanking

• Gene Synthesis

• Others

By End-user (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Biopharmaceutical Companies

• Research and Academic Institutes

• Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

• Others

Regional Analysis:

The section covers a comprehensive analysis of key regions for production and consumption ratio, import/export analysis, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and demands, and presence of prominent players in each region. The regional analysis segments also offers a country-wise analysis to offer panoramic view of the market and help investors, clients, stakeholders, and businesses better understand the opportunities and growth scope of the Compound Management market.

The regional analysis covers:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. For more details about the report and customization feature, please connect with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

